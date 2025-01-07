Steam Deck will soon officially support GeForce Now, but there's a catch

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR GeForce Now is adding support for Steam Deck, Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest 3S.

The official Steam Deck app will launch later this year, with VR support coming later this month.

The service will also expand to India later this year, but no news on support for the new 50 series GPUs.

The Steam Deck is a wonderful gaming handheld, but it lacks the raw power to run many demanding AAA games at full settings. Now, NVIDIA just announced a great way to get around this with an official GeForce Now app coming soon to the Steam Deck.

Previously the best way to use GeForce Now on the Steam Deck was via a Chrome browser, but the new app promises to deliver a more streamlined experience. Considering the Steam Deck works best at low power profiles and streaming games is much more efficient, it should greatly extend the capabilities of the device when it comes to demanding games.

That said, the app still isn’t available for download. It’s expected to launch later this year, so fans will have to deal with the workaround above for at least a few more months.

GeForce Now is also expanding to VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro.

NVIDIA also announced that the service will be available on mixed- and virtual-reality devices like the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3/3S starting later this month. Be on the lookout for version 2.0.70 of GeForce Now if you’re one of the dozens of people who bought an Apple Vision Pro.

Last year saw GeForce Now expand in to new regions in South America, but this year the service is finally setting its sights on India. The first 4080-powered servers are launching in India and Thailand in the first half of this year, greatly expanding support in South Asia.

The company also announced new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with a specific focus on frame generation via neural rendering. The goal is to reduce the load on graphics memory and speed up image generation. The GeForce RTX 5090 promises twice the performance of the RTX 4090, and will go on sale January 30, starting at $1,999.

There’s still no news on whether these new GPUs will be added to GeForce Now, with the current service topping out at RTX 4080 support with an Ultimate subscription. It took less than six months for the RTX 4080 rollout to start after the GPU was announced in November 2022, so it may be just a few months away from becoming a reality.

