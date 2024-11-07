Game over: NVIDIA is limiting how much GeForce Now you can play each month

GeForce Now is about to change in a way that’s sure to upset its gaming user base. NVIDIA is implementing an hour cap that will lock your playtime to 100 hours a month.

In a Reddit post , NVIDIA announced a few of the new games that will soon be available on its streaming platform. Along with that announcement, the company shared some rather big news such as the Priority tier being rebranded to Performance and new benefits for the membership. These benefits include an upgrade to 1440p resolution, ultrawide resolutions, and saving in-game graphics settings across streaming sessions all at no additional cost.

However, the biggest revelation is that NVIDIA plans to set a playtime allowance of 100 hours per month for its Performance and Ultimate subscriptions in 2025. The firm states:

At the start of next year, GeForce Now will roll out a 100-hour monthly playtime allowance to continue providing exceptional quality and speed – as well as shorter queue times – for Performance and Ultimate members. This ample limit comfortably accommodates 94% of members, who typically enjoy the service well within this timeframe.

While most GeForce Now users likely don’t use the service for over 100 hours a month, this still removes some value, as there were previously no time limits. If it’s any consolation, the company says that unused hours will roll over to next month. However, only up to 15 of those hours will be transferred over. If you really want some extra time, NVIDIA is giving players the option to pay $2.99 for 15 additional hours of Performance or $5.99 for 15 additional Ultimate hours.