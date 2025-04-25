GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug deal: Make your outdoor electronics smart on the cheap!

If you have any kind of outdoor lights, Christmas lighting, speakers, or other outdoor electronics, chances are they aren’t really smart. And if you try to add smart home functionality, regular smart plugs aren’t meant for outdoor use, so they will get damaged with rain or maybe even dew or dust. There aren’t as many outdoor options, and they are usually pricier, but every now and then, you can catch a deal like today’s GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug offer. Buy the GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug for just $17.79 ($12.20 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. While deals on it are not uncommon, they don’t often go under $20, making this a special sale.

The GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug is a convenient smart home accessory. It essentially works as an intermediary between your normal AC outlet and your electronics. Once set up and connected, you can cut off or activate the electricity remotely, essentially turning them on or off. You can use the official app, Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant to control it.

It has two AC outlets you can control individually, so it works as a plug multiplier too. It’s also very convenient and cost-effective because it requires no additional hub, and connects directly to Wi-Fi. It’s weatherproof, so it can withstand both liquids and debris.

Once you set up the accessory and connected to your outdoor electronics, you can go ahead and control it from your smartphone, tablet, or smart speaker. And you’re not limited to just turning them on or off. You can also set schedules, automate actions, set routines with it, and more.

For example, I use smart plugs and set routines to turn on certain lamps whenever I unlock my smart lock. You can also schedule your Christmas lights to turn on when it’s dark out. The possibilities are limited only by your imagination.

This is a pretty nice deal, so take advantage of it while you can. By the way, while this is meant for outdoor use, nothing is stopping you from using it indoors! It is about the price of two regular indoor smart plugs, and has two outlets, essentially offering the same functionality. You might as well upgrade, just in case you ever want to use it outdoors.