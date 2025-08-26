The Pixel 10's new Gboard writing assistant is already starting to arrive for older Pixel phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google announced a new writing assistance feature called Writing Tools during the Pixel 10 launch.

The feature is already starting to roll out to older Pixel phones.

During the Pixel 10 launch last week, Google announced quite a few new features that would roll out with the new smartphone. One of those features is called Writing Tools, which we spotted two months prior in an APK teardown. While we knew it would be available for Gboard on the Pixel 10, it was unclear how long we’d have to wait for it to trickle down to older Pixel phones. It appears the wait won’t be all that long.

If you don’t know about Writing Tools, it’s a writing assistance feature coming to Gboard. It allows the user to check their text and fix writing errors. But it’s more than just a proofreading tool. It can also rewrite what you typed in a specific style, whether you want to sound more professional, friendly, and so on. You can even use voice commands to rewrite or rephrase the text. Functionally, it works a lot like “Help me write” in the Gmail app.

If you want to give this tool a try, it looks like you may have your chance soon. It appears that Google has already started rolling out Writing Tools to some older Pixel phones. We have received tips on Discord of Pixel owners spotting the feature on their devices.

Although the feature is beginning to land on other Pixel devices, it’s unclear how long it will take for the feature to roll out widely. As mentioned earlier, this is far from the only new tool Google recently announced. There’s Magic Cue, Auto Best Take, Voice Translate, and Camera Coach, just to name a few.

