Google is making it easier to fix Gboard’s most annoying auto-correct errors

TL;DR Gboard is making it easier to spot and undo unwanted auto-corrections by highlighting any text it automatically changes.

The new feature lets you see exactly which words were changed after you’ve finished typing a sentence.

Tapping on a highlighted word reveals the original text as a suggestion, allowing you to quickly revert the correction with a single tap.

It’s significantly easier to make mistakes while typing on a smartphone than on a PC, which is why keyboard apps like Gboard have aggressive auto-correction tools turned on by default. While auto-correction is generally helpful, it can sometimes choose the wrong word, an error you might not notice without proofreading. To make it easier to spot these unwanted auto-corrections, Gboard will now highlight text it has changed, letting you tap to undo them later.

Over the weekend, Discord user winner00 informed me that he saw a new tooltip while writing with Gboard. The tooltip appeared after he had finished writing a sentence, and it read, “tap highlighted text to undo auto-correction.” I also received this tooltip on one of my devices, as you can see below.

Tapping the highlighted text reveals the original word as a suggestion, which you can then select to undo the auto-correction.

Gboard’s auto-correction settings page doesn’t have a toggle for this new tap-to-undo feature, but it’s controlled by the main “auto-correction” setting nonetheless. Tap-to-undo is better than the existing “undo auto-correct on backspace” feature, which can sometimes undo valid corrections when you’re just trying to fix a simple spacing issue. It’s also a nice alternative to the undo/redo buttons Gboard rolled out earlier this year, as it saves toolbar space and lets you fix auto-corrections without interrupting your typing. I’d imagine that this feature will find the most use with Gboard’s new AI writing tools, as its grammar proofreading tool can correct entire blocks of text, which might require more thorough checking.

In any case, it’s nice to see Google add more features to Gboard, as it’s the go-to keyboard for hundreds of millions of Android users. Any change — no matter how minor — will be appreciated by a sizable number of people.

What do you think of this new tap-to-undo feature, and what do you think of auto-correction in Gboard in general? Let us know in the comments below!

