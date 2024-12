The best custom Gboard emoji combos

If youโ€™re that person in the WhatsApp groups with a sticker for every occasion, youโ€™ll want to start playing with Gboard emoji combos. Emoji Kitchen lets you easily combine two standard emojis to create a sticker thatโ€™s a mix of the two or perhaps something even weirder. There are an extraordinary number of combinations to try โ€” at least 100,000 and counting โ€” so you canโ€™t get bored of fusing the emojis for interesting results. Weโ€™ve been having a play around with it ourselves, so weโ€™ll run you through how to use it and the best Gboard emoji combos weโ€™ve found so far.

How to use the Gboard Emoji Kitchen You might be ready to use Emoji Kitchen already, but weโ€™ll help you get started if youโ€™re not. Your Android device needs to have Gboard installed and set as your default keyboard, and the Emoji Kitchen settings need to be enabled. Hereโ€™s what you do.

1. If you donโ€™t have Gboard installed, you can download it from the Play Store here.

2. Next, you need to set Gboard as your default keyboard. On the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the steps are Settings > General management > Keyboard list and default.

3. Toggle the slider next to Gboard to the on position, then ensure it is set as the default keyboard at the top of the menu.

4. Go back to the General management menu and hitย Gboard settings > Emojis, stickers and GIFs.

5. Under the Suggestions while typing section, ensure that Emojis and Stickers are toggled on.

6. Youโ€™re ready to start mashing up emojis! Open an app thatโ€™s compatible with Emoji Kitchen, as outlined in the next section.

7. Go to the emoji list. Itโ€™s important that you use the emoji list from Gboard rather than the appโ€™s emoji list. There are a couple of ways you can do this, but the easiest way is to long-press the emoji key on the keyboard, as shown in the first image below.

8. Type two emojis. Below the text field, youโ€™ll see a list of the Emoji Kitchen stickers. The first will be the sticker that the two emojis you typed make, if there is one. The rest will be other suggestions related to the emojis that you typed.

Which apps support the Emoji Kitchen? Since the mashup emojis that you create become stickers, the apps that you can use them on are limited to those that allow stickers. This rules out a lot of apps, but most of the popular messaging services and social media apps do support Emoji Kitchen. Hereโ€™s a non-exhaustive list.

WhatsApp

Telegram

Twitter

Google Messages

Facebook Messenger Instagram

Signal

LinkedIn

TextNow

Can Emoji Kitchen pair any two emojis? No, despite the many thousands of combinations, not every emoji can be paired with every other emoji. In fact, some emojis arenโ€™t supported at all. The most obvious example of this is that there arenโ€™t any emojis from the flags or people categories that are supported.

While that still leaves more than 700 emojis to play with, another portion of them can only be paired with a limited number of other emojis. The volleyball emoji ๐Ÿ is one example, and most of the emojis it can be paired with are those that can be paired with almost everything. This includes the heart-eyes emoji ๐Ÿ˜, which has some effect on the vast majority of other emojis.

Many of the other emojis canโ€™t universally be paired, but you still have a few hundred options for each. For instance, most animal emojis canโ€™t be combined with many objects, but they can be paired with other animals and with the smilies for fun results.

Which emojis can you use in Emoji Kitchen? Here are all the emojis that you can use in Emoji Kitchen:๐Ÿ˜€ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜‚ ๐Ÿ˜ƒ ๐Ÿ˜„ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜† ๐Ÿ˜‰ ๐Ÿ˜Š ๐Ÿ˜‹ ๐Ÿ˜Ž ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜˜ ๐Ÿ˜— ๐Ÿ˜™ ๐Ÿ˜š โ˜บ๏ธ ๐Ÿคฉ ๐Ÿ˜‡ ๐Ÿคช ๐Ÿค— ๐Ÿคญ ๐Ÿคซ ๐Ÿค” ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ˜‘ ๐Ÿ˜ถ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿค ๐Ÿ™„ ๐Ÿ˜ช ๐Ÿคฎ ๐Ÿ˜ด ๐Ÿ˜Œ ๐Ÿค“ ๐Ÿ˜› ๐Ÿ˜œ ๐Ÿ˜ โ˜น๏ธ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ˜’ ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿ˜” ๐Ÿ˜• ๐Ÿ˜– ๐Ÿ™ƒ ๐Ÿ˜ท ๐Ÿค’ ๐Ÿค• ๐Ÿค‘ ๐Ÿ˜ฒ ๐Ÿ˜ž ๐Ÿ˜Ÿ ๐Ÿ˜ค ๐Ÿ˜ข ๐Ÿ˜ญ ๐Ÿ˜ฆ ๐Ÿ˜ง ๐Ÿ˜จ ๐Ÿ˜ฉ ๐Ÿ˜ฌ ๐Ÿ˜ฐ ๐Ÿ˜ฑ ๐Ÿ˜ณ ๐Ÿ˜ต ๐Ÿ˜ก ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ‘ฟ ๐Ÿ˜ˆ ๐ŸŒš ๐ŸŒ› ๐ŸŒœ ๐Ÿซ ๐Ÿซฃ ๐Ÿซฅ ๐Ÿซค ๐Ÿฅน ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŒž ๐Ÿซฆ ๐ŸŒฌ๏ธ ๐Ÿชท ๐Ÿชน โ„๏ธ โ˜ƒ๏ธ โ›„ ๐ŸŒŸ ๐Ÿซง ๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐ŸŽƒ โœจ ๐ŸŽ‰ ๐ŸŽŠ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ˜ฃ ๐Ÿ˜ฅ ๐Ÿ‘€ ๐Ÿ‘๏ธ ๐Ÿ˜ฎ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ’‹ ๐Ÿ’˜ โค๏ธ ๐Ÿซ€ ๐Ÿ’” ๐Ÿ’• ๐Ÿ’– ๐Ÿ˜ฏ ๐Ÿ’— ๐Ÿ’š ๐Ÿ’› ๐Ÿ’™ ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿ’ž ๐Ÿ’Ÿ โฃ๏ธ ๐Ÿ’Œ ๐Ÿ’œ ๐Ÿ˜ซ ๐Ÿ’ค โญ ๐Ÿ’ฆ ๐Ÿ’จ ๐Ÿ’ซ ๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ โ™ฅ๏ธ ๐Ÿคฌ ๐Ÿ’ฏ ๐Ÿฆด ๐Ÿฆท ๐Ÿคฏ ๐Ÿ’€ โ˜ ๏ธ ๐Ÿ‘ป ๐Ÿ‘ฝ ๐Ÿคจ ๐Ÿฅฑ ๐Ÿ’ฉ ๐Ÿค– ๐Ÿ˜ฎโ€๐Ÿ’จ ๐Ÿ˜ตโ€๐Ÿ’ซ ๐Ÿ˜“ โค๏ธโ€๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐Ÿ˜ถโ€๐ŸŒซ๏ธ โค๏ธโ€๐Ÿฉน ๐Ÿค ๐Ÿ˜ธ ๐Ÿ˜น ๐Ÿ˜บ ๐Ÿ˜ป ๐Ÿ˜ผ ๐Ÿ˜ฝ ๐Ÿ˜พ ๐Ÿ˜ฟ ๐Ÿ™€ ๐Ÿฅฐ ๐Ÿฅต ๐Ÿฅถ ๐Ÿฅบ ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿฅณ ๐Ÿค ๐Ÿฅด ๐Ÿคข ๐Ÿคฃ ๐Ÿคค ๐Ÿคฅ ๐Ÿคก ๐Ÿซก ๐Ÿซข ๐Ÿคท ๐Ÿ’ ๐ŸŒธ ๐Ÿ’ฎ ๐Ÿ–ค ๐Ÿต๏ธ ๐ŸŒน ๐ŸŒบ ๐ŸŒป ๐ŸŒผ ๐ŸŒท ๐ŸŒฑ ๐ŸŒฒ ๐ŸŒณ ๐ŸŒด ๐ŸŒต โ˜˜๏ธ ๐ŸŒฟ ๐Ÿ€ ๐Ÿƒ ๐Ÿงก ๐ŸŒฝ ๐Ÿ„ ๐ŸคŽ ๐Ÿคง ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿฌ ๐Ÿฉธ ๐Ÿฅธ ๐ŸŒŠ ๐Ÿชด ๐Ÿฅฒ ๐Ÿชจ ๐Ÿชต ๐Ÿซ โ™Ÿ๏ธ ๐Ÿ›ธ ๐Ÿฅฃ ๐Ÿฅฅ ๐Ÿฅฆ ๐Ÿฅจ ๐Ÿฅฉ ๐Ÿฅช ๐Ÿฅซ ๐Ÿฆ— ๐Ÿฆ” ๐ŸŒ‘ ๐ŸŒ’ ๐ŸŒ“ ๐ŸŒ” ๐ŸŒ• ๐ŸŒ– ๐ŸŒ— ๐ŸŒ˜ ๐ŸŒ™ ๐Ÿงจ โ˜€๏ธ ๐Ÿน โ˜๏ธ โ› ๐Ÿฅ ๐ŸŒง๏ธ ๐ŸŒจ๏ธ ๐ŸŒฉ๏ธ ๐ŸŒช๏ธ ๐ŸŒซ๏ธ ๐ŸŽท ๐ŸŒ€ ๐ŸŒˆ ๐Ÿซ˜ โ˜” ๐ŸŒ โ˜„๏ธ ๐ŸŽบ ๐ŸŽ„ ๐ŸŽˆ ๐ŸŽฏ ๐ŸŽด ๐ŸŽ€ ๐ŸŽ ๐ŸŽ–๏ธ ๐ŸŽ—๏ธ โšฝ โšพ ๐Ÿ€ ๐Ÿˆ ๐Ÿ‰ ๐ŸŽพ ๐ŸŽฑ ๐ŸŽณ โ›ณ โ›ธ๏ธ ๐ŸŽฃ ๐ŸŽฝ ๐ŸŽฟ ๐ŸŽ๏ธ โšก ๐Ÿ’ง ๐Ÿ† ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿ“ ๐Ÿธ ๐ŸŽฎ ๐ŸŽฒ ๐Ÿƒ ๐Ÿ€„ ๐Ÿ“ฃ ๐ŸŽฉ ๐Ÿฆ™ ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿฆž ๐Ÿต ๐Ÿฅญ ๐Ÿ™ˆ ๐Ÿ™‰ ๐Ÿ™Š ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿถ ๐Ÿ• ๐Ÿฉ ๐Ÿฑ ๐Ÿฅฏ ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿ›น ๐ŸฅŽ ๐Ÿงฉ ๐Ÿงต ๐Ÿงถ ๐ŸŽน ๐Ÿฉฐ ๐Ÿฆฎ ๐Ÿˆ ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿฏ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿฆฅ ๐Ÿฆฉ ๐Ÿฆ„ ๐Ÿง„ ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿง† ๐Ÿง‚ ๐Ÿท ๐Ÿ– ๐Ÿง‰ ๐Ÿฝ ๐Ÿช ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿช ๐Ÿญ ๐Ÿ ๐ŸฅŠ ๐Ÿฐ ๐Ÿ‡ ๐Ÿป ๐Ÿจ ๐Ÿผ ๐Ÿพ ๐Ÿ“ท ๐Ÿ“ธ ๐Ÿ•โ€๐Ÿฆบ ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿชฉ ๐Ÿข ๐Ÿ›Ÿ ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿชธ ๐Ÿฅ‹ ๐ŸŸ ๐Ÿฅ‘ ๐Ÿฅ’ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿš ๐Ÿฅ” ๐ŸŒ ๐Ÿฅ• ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿฆ‡ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿฆ‰ ๐Ÿž ๐Ÿ•ท๏ธ ๐Ÿฆ‚ ๐Ÿ›‘ ๐Ÿคฟ ๐Ÿ‡ ๐Ÿˆ ๐Ÿ‰ ๐ŸŠ ๐Ÿ‹ ๐ŸŒ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ›ท ๐ŸฅŒ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿฅ„ ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿ“ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–Œ๏ธ ๐Ÿ–๏ธ ๐ŸŒถ๏ธ ๐ŸŒฐ ๐Ÿž ๐Ÿง€ ๐Ÿ– ๐Ÿช€ ๐Ÿ” ๐ŸŸ ๐ŸŒญ ๐ŸŒฎ ๐ŸŒฏ ๐Ÿฟ ๐Ÿฒ ๐Ÿฆ‹ ๐ŸฆŒ ๐Ÿ˜ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿš ๐Ÿ› ๐Ÿœ ๐Ÿฅ– ๐Ÿฅ— ๐Ÿฅ˜ ๐Ÿฅ™ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿฃ ๐Ÿค ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿจ ๐Ÿฉ ๐Ÿช ๐ŸŽ‚ ๐Ÿฐ ๐Ÿซ ๐Ÿผ โ˜• ๐Ÿต ๐Ÿ”ช ๐Ÿฅ‡ ๐Ÿฅˆ ๐Ÿฅ‰ ๐Ÿน ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿฅœ ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿฅž ๐Ÿณ ๐Ÿฝ๏ธ ๐Ÿด ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŒŽ ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŒ ๐Ÿ—บ๏ธ ๐ŸŒ‹ ๐Ÿ•๏ธ ๐Ÿ–๏ธ ๐Ÿœ๏ธ ๐Ÿ๏ธ ๐ŸŸ๏ธ ๐Ÿ›๏ธ ๐Ÿ˜๏ธ ๐Ÿ™๏ธ ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿก ๐Ÿฆ€ ๐ŸŒƒ ๐ŸŒ„ ๐ŸŒ ๐ŸŒ† ๐ŸŒ‡ ๐Ÿชถ ๐ŸŽก ๐ŸŽข ๐Ÿซ‘ ๐Ÿซ• ๐Ÿง‹ ๐ŸŽช ๐Ÿช„ ๐ŸŽฐ ๐Ÿš‚ ๐ŸŽจ ๐Ÿชƒ ๐ŸšŒ ๐Ÿš ๐ŸšŽ ๐Ÿชฒ ๐Ÿชณ ๐Ÿซ ๐Ÿซ’ ๐Ÿซ“ ๐Ÿซ” ๐Ÿš’ ๐Ÿš“ ๐Ÿš” ๐Ÿš• ๐Ÿš– ๐Ÿš— ๐Ÿš˜ ๐Ÿ›ผ ๐Ÿชก ๐Ÿšจ โš“ โ›ต ๐Ÿšค ๐Ÿ›ณ๏ธ โ›ด๏ธ ๐Ÿ›ฅ๏ธ ๐Ÿšข โœˆ๏ธ ๐Ÿ›ฉ๏ธ ๐Ÿ›ซ ๐Ÿ›ฌ ๐Ÿ’บ ๐Ÿš€ โš ๏ธ ๐Ÿ›๏ธ ๐Ÿ› ๐Ÿงฆ โ™ˆ โ™‰ โ™Š โ™‹ โ™Œ โ™ โ™Ž โ™ โ™ โ™‘ โ™’ โ™“ โ›Ž โ™พ๏ธ ๐ŸŒ‚ โ˜‚๏ธ ๐ŸŽž๏ธ ๐ŸŽŸ๏ธ ๐ŸŽซ โ˜ฏ๏ธ โ˜ฎ๏ธ ๐Ÿ”ฎ โ™ป๏ธ ๐Ÿ’ฃ โœ โ˜‘๏ธ โœ”๏ธ โœ–๏ธ ๐Ÿ’ฌ ๐Ÿ’ญ ๐Ÿงฟ ๐Ÿ—ฏ๏ธ ๐Ÿ‘“ โ™ ๏ธ ๐Ÿ•ถ๏ธ โž• โž– โž— โžฐ โžฟ ๐Ÿ”ˆ ๐Ÿ”‰ ๐Ÿ”Š โ‰๏ธ โ“ โ” โ• โ— ใ€ฐ๏ธ ยฉ๏ธ ยฎ๏ธ ๐Ÿ‘‘ โ„ข๏ธ ๐Ÿ’„ ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿ’Ž ๐Ÿ ฐ๏ธ ๐Ÿ†Ž ๐Ÿ ฑ๏ธ ๐Ÿ†‘ ๐Ÿ†’ ๐Ÿ†“ ๐Ÿ†• ๐ŸŽผ ๐ŸŽต ๐ŸŽถ ๐ŸŽ™๏ธ ๐Ÿช“ ๐Ÿ†— ๐ŸŽค ๐ŸŽง ๐Ÿ†˜ ๐ŸŽธ ๐Ÿ†™ ๐ŸŽป ๐Ÿ“ฑ ๐Ÿ“ด ๐Ÿ“ฒ ๐Ÿงธ โ˜Ž๏ธ ๐Ÿ“ž ๐Ÿงผ ๐Ÿงฝ ๐Ÿ”‹ ๐Ÿ’ ๐Ÿช• ๐Ÿฉน ๐Ÿ’ฝ ๐Ÿ’พ ๐Ÿ’ฟ ๐Ÿ“€ ๐ŸŽฅ ๐ŸŽฌ ๐Ÿ“ฝ๏ธ ๐Ÿ“บ ๐Ÿ“น ๐Ÿ”Ž ๐Ÿชซ ๐Ÿ’ก ๐Ÿ“” ๐Ÿ“• ๐Ÿ“– ๐Ÿ“— ๐Ÿ“˜ ๐Ÿ“™ ๐Ÿ“š ๐Ÿ““ ๐Ÿ“’ ๐Ÿ“ฐ ๐Ÿ’ฐ ๐Ÿ’ด ๐Ÿ’ต ๐Ÿ’ถ ๐Ÿ’ท ๐Ÿ’ธ ๐Ÿ’ฑ ๐Ÿ’ฒ ๐Ÿ’ณ โœ‰๏ธ ๐Ÿ“ง ๐Ÿ“จ ๐Ÿ“ฉ ๐Ÿ“ค ๐Ÿ“ฅ ๐Ÿ“ฎ โœ๏ธ โœ’๏ธ ๐Ÿ–‹๏ธ ๐Ÿ–Š๏ธ ๐Ÿ“ ๐Ÿ“ ๐Ÿ“‚ ๐Ÿ—‚๏ธ ๐Ÿ—ƒ๏ธ ๐Ÿ—„๏ธ ๐Ÿ—‘๏ธ ๐Ÿ”’ ๐Ÿ”“ ๐Ÿ” ๐Ÿ” ๐Ÿ”‘ ๐Ÿ—๏ธ ๐Ÿ› ๏ธ ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿ‘๏ธโ€๐Ÿ—จ๏ธ โš–๏ธ โ›“๏ธ ๐ŸŽญ ๐Ÿช– ๐Ÿช™ ๐Ÿช— ๐Ÿช˜ ๐Ÿง ๐Ÿšฎ ๐ŸฆŠ ๐Ÿบ ๐Ÿชฟ ๐Ÿฉต ๐Ÿฉถ ๐Ÿฉท ๐Ÿณ ๐Ÿ‘พ ๐Ÿ“Ÿ ๐Ÿ•Š๏ธ ๐Ÿพ ๐Ÿชž ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘ฃ โ˜ข๏ธ ๐Ÿช‚ ๐Ÿšš โŒš ๐Ÿ“ˆ ๐Ÿ“‰ ๐Ÿ’ป

The best custom Gboard emoji combos Weโ€™re just going to pull out a few of our selected favorites here, as you can play with custom Gboard emoji combos all day. You donโ€™t even need to set up your phone to give them a try, either. There are several sites, such as emojikitchen.pro, that you can go to on your device or desktop to play around with the mashups. In our choices below, youโ€™ll see the two emojis that were combined in the caption underneath.

Combine two of the same emoji to exaggerate it The combinations include pairing the same emoji twice, and the resulting sticker is usually an intensified version of that emoji. Here are some examples.

๐Ÿ + ๐Ÿ โ˜• + โ˜• ๐ŸŒน + ๐ŸŒน

Combine two different emojis for fun results Many of the emoji combinations are quite predictable. You can put almost anything on a newspaper ๐Ÿ“ฐ, in a crystal ball๐Ÿ”ฎ, or in a hole ๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ. Also, the magic wand makes blobs!

๐Ÿ“ฐ + ๐Ÿฆ ๐Ÿ”ฎ + ๐Ÿš€ ๐Ÿฆ‰ + ๐Ÿ•ณ๏ธ

Our favorite emoji combos So far, so reasonable. But we havenโ€™t even scratched the surface of the crazy Gboard emoji combos yet. Here are some of the best combos weโ€™ve found so far, including a festive example and a fire whale!

๐ŸŒฒ + โ›„ ๐ŸŒญ + ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ˜ซ + ๐Ÿ˜ซ ๐Ÿณ + ๐Ÿ”ฅ

๐Ÿคก + ๐Ÿ˜ˆ ๐Ÿš‚ + ๐Ÿ’˜ โ˜€๏ธ + ๐Ÿ‘ ๐Ÿฆฅ + ๐Ÿฅ ๐Ÿค– + ๐Ÿฅธ ๐Ÿง + ๐Ÿช‚ ๐Ÿฅบ + ๐Ÿˆ ๐Ÿ•Š๏ธ + ๐Ÿ’ฉ

