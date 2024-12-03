The best custom Gboard emoji combos

If you’re that person in the WhatsApp groups with a sticker for every occasion, you’ll want to start playing with Gboard emoji combos. Emoji Kitchen lets you easily combine two standard emojis to create a sticker that’s a mix of the two or perhaps something even weirder. There are an extraordinary number of combinations to try — at least 100,000 and counting — so you can’t get bored of fusing the emojis for interesting results. We’ve been having a play around with it ourselves, so we’ll run you through how to use it and the best Gboard emoji combos we’ve found so far.

How to use the Gboard Emoji Kitchen You might be ready to use Emoji Kitchen already, but we’ll help you get started if you’re not. Your Android device needs to have Gboard installed and set as your default keyboard, and the Emoji Kitchen settings need to be enabled. Here’s what you do.

1. If you don’t have Gboard installed, you can download it from the Play Store here.

2. Next, you need to set Gboard as your default keyboard. On the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the steps are Settings > General management > Keyboard list and default.

3. Toggle the slider next to Gboard to the on position, then ensure it is set as the default keyboard at the top of the menu.

4. Go back to the General management menu and hit Gboard settings > Emojis, stickers and GIFs.

5. Under the Suggestions while typing section, ensure that Emojis and Stickers are toggled on.

6. You’re ready to start mashing up emojis! Open an app that’s compatible with Emoji Kitchen, as outlined in the next section.

7. Go to the emoji list. It’s important that you use the emoji list from Gboard rather than the app’s emoji list. There are a couple of ways you can do this, but the easiest way is to long-press the emoji key on the keyboard, as shown in the first image below.

8. Type two emojis. Below the text field, you’ll see a list of the Emoji Kitchen stickers. The first will be the sticker that the two emojis you typed make, if there is one. The rest will be other suggestions related to the emojis that you typed.

Which apps support the Emoji Kitchen? Since the mashup emojis that you create become stickers, the apps that you can use them on are limited to those that allow stickers. This rules out a lot of apps, but most of the popular messaging services and social media apps do support Emoji Kitchen. Here’s a non-exhaustive list.

WhatsApp

Telegram

Twitter

Google Messages

Facebook Messenger Instagram

Signal

LinkedIn

TextNow

Can Emoji Kitchen pair any two emojis? No, despite the many thousands of combinations, not every emoji can be paired with every other emoji. In fact, some emojis aren’t supported at all. The most obvious example of this is that there aren’t any emojis from the flags or people categories that are supported.

While that still leaves more than 700 emojis to play with, another portion of them can only be paired with a limited number of other emojis. The volleyball emoji 🏐 is one example, and most of the emojis it can be paired with are those that can be paired with almost everything. This includes the heart-eyes emoji 😍, which has some effect on the vast majority of other emojis.

Many of the other emojis can’t universally be paired, but you still have a few hundred options for each. For instance, most animal emojis can’t be combined with many objects, but they can be paired with other animals and with the smilies for fun results.

Which emojis can you use in Emoji Kitchen? Here are all the emojis that you can use in Emoji Kitchen:😀 😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😉 😊 😋 😎 😍 😘 😗 😙 😚 ☺️ 🤩 😇 🤪 🤗 🤭 🤫 🤔 😐 😑 😶 😏 🤐 🙄 😪 🤮 😴 😌 🤓 😛 😜 😝 ☹️ 🙁 😒 🧐 😔 😕 😖 🙃 😷 🤒 🤕 🤑 😲 😞 😟 😤 😢 😭 😦 😧 😨 😩 😬 😰 😱 😳 😵 😡 😠 👿 😈 🌚 🌛 🌜 🫠 🫣 🫥 🫤 🥹 🌝 🌞 🫦 🌬️ 🪷 🪹 ❄️ ☃️ ⛄ 🌟 🫧 🔥 🎃 ✨ 🎉 🎊 👍 😣 😥 👀 👁️ 😮 👅 💋 💘 ❤️ 🫀 💔 💕 💖 😯 💗 💚 💛 💙 💝 💞 💟 ❣️ 💌 💜 😫 💤 ⭐ 💦 💨 💫 🕳️ ♥️ 🤬 💯 🦴 🦷 🤯 💀 ☠️ 👻 👽 🤨 🥱 💩 🤖 😮‍💨 😵‍💫 😓 ❤️‍🔥 😶‍🌫️ ❤️‍🩹 🤍 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🥰 🥵 🥶 🥺 🦠 🥳 🤠 🥴 🤢 🤣 🤤 🤥 🤡 🫡 🫢 🤷 💐 🌸 💮 🖤 🏵️ 🌹 🌺 🌻 🌼 🌷 🌱 🌲 🌳 🌴 🌵 ☘️ 🌿 🍀 🍃 🧡 🌽 🍄 🤎 🤧 🧠 🍬 🩸 🥸 🌊 🪴 🥲 🪨 🪵 🫁 ♟️ 🛸 🥣 🥥 🥦 🥨 🥩 🥪 🥫 🦗 🦔 🌑 🌒 🌓 🌔 🌕 🌖 🌗 🌘 🌙 🧨 ☀️ 🏹 ☁️ ⛅ 🥠 🌧️ 🌨️ 🌩️ 🌪️ 🌫️ 🎷 🌀 🌈 🫘 ☔ 🌠 ☄️ 🎺 🎄 🎈 🎯 🎴 🎀 🎁 🎖️ 🎗️ ⚽ ⚾ 🏀 🏈 🏉 🎾 🎱 🎳 ⛳ ⛸️ 🎣 🎽 🎿 🏎️ ⚡ 💧 🏆 🏅 🏐 🏏 🏑 🏒 🏓 🏸 🎮 🎲 🃏 🀄 📣 🎩 🦙 🦝 🦞 🐵 🥭 🙈 🙉 🙊 🐒 🐶 🐕 🐩 🐱 🥯 🧁 🛹 🥎 🧩 🧵 🧶 🎹 🩰 🦮 🐈 🦁 🐯 🐅 🦥 🦩 🦄 🧄 🧅 🧆 🧂 🐷 🐖 🧉 🐽 🪐 🐐 🪁 🐭 🐁 🥊 🐰 🐇 🐻 🐨 🐼 🐾 📷 📸 🐕‍🦺 🐦 🐧 🪩 🐢 🛟 🥍 🪸 🥋 🐟 🥑 🥒 🐙 🐚 🥔 🐌 🥕 🥐 🦇 🐝 🦉 🐞 🕷️ 🦂 🛑 🤿 🍇 🍈 🍉 🍊 🍋 🍌 🍍 🛷 🥌 🍐 🥄 🍒 🍓 🍅 🖌️ 🖍️ 🌶️ 🌰 🍞 🧀 🍖 🪀 🍔 🍟 🌭 🌮 🌯 🍿 🍲 🦋 🦌 🍘 🍙 🍚 🍛 🍜 🥖 🥗 🥘 🥙 🍝 🍠 🍣 🍤 🍥 🍦 🍧 🍨 🍩 🍪 🎂 🍰 🍫 🍼 ☕ 🍵 🔪 🥇 🥈 🥉 🍹 🥅 🥜 🥝 🥞 🍳 🍽️ 🍴 🌍 🌎 🌏 🌐 🗺️ 🌋 🏕️ 🏖️ 🏜️ 🏝️ 🏟️ 🏛️ 🏘️ 🏙️ 🏠 🏡 🦀 🌃 🌄 🌅 🌆 🌇 🪶 🎡 🎢 🫑 🫕 🧋 🎪 🪄 🎰 🚂 🎨 🪃 🚌 🚍 🚎 🪲 🪳 🫐 🫒 🫓 🫔 🚒 🚓 🚔 🚕 🚖 🚗 🚘 🛼 🪡 🚨 ⚓ ⛵ 🚤 🛳️ ⛴️ 🛥️ 🚢 ✈️ 🛩️ 🛫 🛬 💺 🚀 ⚠️ 🛏️ 🛁 🧦 ♈ ♉ ♊ ♋ ♌ ♍ ♎ ♏ ♐ ♑ ♒ ♓ ⛎ ♾️ 🌂 ☂️ 🎞️ 🎟️ 🎫 ☯️ ☮️ 🔮 ♻️ 💣 ✅ ☑️ ✔️ ✖️ 💬 💭 🧿 🗯️ 👓 ♠️ 🕶️ ➕ ➖ ➗ ➰ ➿ 🔈 🔉 🔊 ⁉️ ❓ ❔ ❕ ❗ 〰️ ©️ ®️ 👑 ™️ 💄 💍 💎 🅰️ 🆎 🅱️ 🆑 🆒 🆓 🆕 🎼 🎵 🎶 🎙️ 🪓 🆗 🎤 🎧 🆘 🎸 🆙 🎻 📱 📴 📲 🧸 ☎️ 📞 🧼 🧽 🔋 💠 🪕 🩹 💽 💾 💿 📀 🎥 🎬 📽️ 📺 📹 🔎 🪫 💡 📔 📕 📖 📗 📘 📙 📚 📓 📒 📰 💰 💴 💵 💶 💷 💸 💱 💲 💳 ✉️ 📧 📨 📩 📤 📥 📮 ✏️ ✒️ 🖋️ 🖊️ 📝 📁 📂 🗂️ 🗃️ 🗄️ 🗑️ 🔒 🔓 🔏 🔐 🔑 🗝️ 🛠️ 🥁 👁️‍🗨️ ⚖️ ⛓️ 🎭 🪖 🪙 🪗 🪘 🏧 🚮 🦊 🐺 🪿 🩵 🩶 🩷 🐳 👾 📟 🕊️ 🍾 🪞 🐍 👣 ☢️ 🪂 🚚 ⌚ 📈 📉 💻

The best custom Gboard emoji combos We’re just going to pull out a few of our selected favorites here, as you can play with custom Gboard emoji combos all day. You don’t even need to set up your phone to give them a try, either. There are several sites, such as emojikitchen.pro, that you can go to on your device or desktop to play around with the mashups. In our choices below, you’ll see the two emojis that were combined in the caption underneath.

Combine two of the same emoji to exaggerate it The combinations include pairing the same emoji twice, and the resulting sticker is usually an intensified version of that emoji. Here are some examples.

🐐 + 🐐 ☕ + ☕ 🌹 + 🌹

Combine two different emojis for fun results Many of the emoji combinations are quite predictable. You can put almost anything on a newspaper 📰, in a crystal ball🔮, or in a hole 🕳️. Also, the magic wand makes blobs!

📰 + 🍦 🔮 + 🚀 🦉 + 🕳️

Our favorite emoji combos So far, so reasonable. But we haven’t even scratched the surface of the crazy Gboard emoji combos yet. Here are some of the best combos we’ve found so far, including a festive example and a fire whale!

🌲 + ⛄ 🌭 + 🐙 😫 + 😫 🐳 + 🔥

🤡 + 😈 🚂 + 💘 ☀️ + 👍 🦥 + 🥅 🤖 + 🥸 🐧 + 🪂 🥺 + 🏈 🕊️ + 💩

