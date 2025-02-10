Gboard's already excellent voice typing experience is about to get even better (APK teardown)

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR Gboard’s Assistant Voice Typing experience could soon help you rewrite your texts using voice commands.

We’ve spotted a new selection of “Rewrite” voice commands to help you change the tone, rephrase, elaborate, condense, and emojify your texts.

Google is working on an improved Assistant Voice Typing experience for Gboard, which could soon allow users to rewrite texts using voice commands.

Gboard offers a powerful speech-to-text feature called Assistant Voice Typing. This feature lets you use Google Assistant to type texts, delete words, clear drafts, undo changes, add emojis, and send texts using only your voice. On Pixel 8 series and newer devices, the feature can also proofread texts and correct mistakes with a “Fix it” voice command. Google is now working on an improved version of the feature that will also be able to help you rewrite texts.

We’ve spotted evidence of this in-development change in the latest Gboard beta for Android (version 15.0.03.727871796). As you can see in the attached screenshots, it adds support for a new selection of voice commands to help you rewrite your texts. It includes six commands that can rephrase the text, make it sound more professional or friendly, elaborate or condense it, or make it more fun by replacing some words with relevant emoji.

These “Rewrite” voice commands are not functional in the current beta release and will likely roll out with a future Gboard update. We suspect Google might release this improved Assistant Voice Typing experience with the March Pixel Drop. We’ll keep an eye on future developments and update this post as soon as we have more details.

