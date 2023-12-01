The hot new Garmin Vivoactive 5 still has its Black Friday deal price

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Garmin Vivoactive 5 was a long time coming, but we didn’t have to wait long for its first deal to drop. It’s been four years since the popular Vivoactive 4 was released, but just two months after the Vivoactive 5 hit the market, you can already save 17% on the retail price. While the offer lasts, you can pick up the smartwatch for just $249.99. Garmin Vivoactive 5 for $249.99 ($50 off)

The deal price is only available on the navy and black colorways of the device, which can often be a sign that stock is dwindling. Our 9-out-of-10 review of the device took the $300 price tag into account, so we’d recommend it even more at this holiday price.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 Garmin Vivoactive 5 A well-equipped AMOLED smartwatch The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is the next-gen version of one of Garmin's popular smartwatch lines. Enjoy a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and a rich set of activity and health tracking features. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

The vibrant 1.2-inch touchscreen AMOLED display of the Vivoactive 5 is a significant upgrade from its predecessor’s MIP screen and is protected by Gorilla Glass framed with an aluminum bezel. The smartwatch includes an upgraded heart rate sensor, and key features include automatic nap detection, on-device sleep coaching, and heart rate variability tracking, enhancing its utility as a fitness companion. The Vivoactive 5 also boasts new software tools like Morning Report and Daily Summary, alongside Recovery Time and Workout Benefit metrics. The watch promises up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode (five days in always-on mode) and offers music storage, smartphone notifications, and Garmin Pay.

As outlined above, you may not have long to take advantage of this Garmin Vivoactive 5 deal. The widget above takes you to it.

