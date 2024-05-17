Rare $200 price drop on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Garmin is one of the best in the business when it comes to top-tier smartwatches, and the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar didn’t fail to impress us in our review of the device. One of our few gripes was the hefty price tag, but this deal is a rare chance to save big on the wearable. It’s $200 off on Amazon right now. Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar for $599.99 ($200 off)

This 25% discount takes the Garmin watch back to its lowest price ever, and we’ve only briefly seen it hit this price on two occasions before in the two years that the watch has been on the market. That makes this an opportunity you won’t want to pass up if you’ve been hoping to swerve the $800 retail price for a while.

The excellent battery life of the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar is complimented by efficient solar charging, making it an ideal companion for trips into the wild. Its touchscreen display makes navigation more intuitive, and the watch features highly accurate GPS tracking with multi-band GNSS support. It also excels in fitness tracking, offering a comprehensive suite of metrics and sports modes, plus onboard storage allows you to carry your music without needing your phone.

This high-end hardware is protected by titanium for a more robust chassis, and the sapphire lens offers excellent scratch resistance. It even has a built-in flashlight in case you need to find your way in the dark. if you were put off by the original retail price, it’s certainly worth a second look in this deal.

