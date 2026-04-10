More details on Garmin's mysterious new fitness band emerge

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR A US trademark filing for Garmin’s unannounced CIRQA Smart Band was recently spotted.

The trademark describes the device as a wearable that measures physiological data, bio-signals, bodily behavior, and recovery.

As you may have heard, Fitbit is preparing to expand its wearable lineup with a Whoop-like fitness band. However, we know that Fitbit isn’t the only company looking to make its debut in this category. An earlier leak revealed Garmin also plans on launching a display-less fitness wearable called the CIRQA Smart Band. If you were hoping to learn more about this mysterious CIRQA band, a recent US trademark may be just what you were waiting for.

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The latest evidence of the CIRQA Smart Band’s existence was spotted by the folks over at Gadgets & Wearables. It appears that the trademark was filed in February, another sign that Garmin is laying the groundwork for a launch. Unlike most trademarks, this listing offers a surprisingly specific description of what the wearable does.

According to Garmin, the CIRQA band is a device you place on the body to measure physiological data, bio-signals, and bodily behavior. However, it’s also designed to measure and analyze recovery from “physical and emotional stress, human alertness level, and performance.”

From the leak mentioned earlier, it’s expected that the fitness band will be available in two sizes: S/M and L/XL. The S/M size is believed to fit wrists with a circumference of 120-200mm. While the L/XL model is meant for wrists with a circumference of 145-240mm. It’s also expected to come in two colors: Black and French Gray.

It’s unknown when Garmin plans to release the CIRQA Smart Band or how much it costs. However, the previous leaked listing on Garmin’s own website suggests that a launch could happen soon.

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