Wearables and health

Garmin accidentally leaked an unannounced wearable

Garmin may be getting ready to launch a new band-style wearable.
3 hours ago

Garmin HRM Fit
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Garmin is preparing to release a new wearable called the Cirqa Smart Band.
  • Evidence of the device was spotted on the company’s Canadian website.
  • The wrist-based smart band will come in two sizes and two colors.

Earlier this month, at CES 2026, Garmin announced that full nutrition tracking was coming to Garmin Connect. On the heels of that announcement, it seems another announcement from the company could come soon. It appears the company has a new wearable in the works and a leak has shared the first details.

Garmin appears to have accidentally leaked the existence of a device called the Cirqa Smart Band on its Canadian website. Before the company could take the listing down, a Reddit user managed to take the screenshot below.

garmin smart band listing
CultureAdvanced

Although the listing does not include an image of the product, it does provide a few details. Based on the image above, the smart band will come in two sizes: S/M and L/XL. When it becomes available, you’ll be able to pick between two colors: Black and French Gray. The listing also states that the device will be available to ship in four to five months.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band details
the5krunner

In addition to the previously mentioned listing, the5krunner managed to capture a screenshot of the search result above. This screenshot reveals that the S/M size fits wrists with a circumference of 120-200mm. Meanwhile, the L/XL size is for wrists with a circumference of 145-240mm.

The Cirqa Smart Band’s brief appearance on Garmin’s Canadian website could be a hint that a launch will happen soon. And the shipping window suggests it could reach your doorstep sometime in the middle of the year.

News
GarminWearables
