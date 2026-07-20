Garmin's CIRQA Smart Band just leaked with a surprisingly competitive price

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak appears to have revealed the pricing for the CIRQA Smart Band.

Garmin’s own pricing system lists the device at $199.99 USD, $279.99 CAD, and $4,099 MXN.

Garmin is currently working on a screenless fitness tracker called the CIRQA Smart Band. Although the company has yet to announce the device, it accidentally revealed the tracker’s existence on its website earlier this year. Since then, numerous leaks have revealed various capabilities and features. Now, we may know how much it will cost when the CIRQA Smart Band launches.

Garmin’s own pricing system may have spilled the beans on the pricing for the CIRQA tracker. Spotted by a Redditor, the company’s backend appears to recognize the CIRQA part number 010-04675-00, which was revealed in that first leak back in January. By entering the part number into a publicly accessible Garmin endpoint, the system returns a US price point of $199.99.

It appears that the backend not only reveals the price for the US, but also for other regions. In Canada, it looks like you can expect to pay $279.99 CAD. Meanwhile, the device is said to cost $4,099 MXN in Mexico.

To test the system, the Reddit user also tried making up a part number. The pricing system showed no product data for the fake number, as should be the case.

The $199.99 price point is far lower than the $500 figure that was rumored earlier. Still, that would put it $100 above the price of the Fitbit Air, which has had positive reviews. As such, Garmin’s rival device will have an uphill battle against Google’s screenless fitness tracker.

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