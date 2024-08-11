This telescopic gamepad is my new dream Bluetooth controller for mobile, PC, Switch, and way more

GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth Mobile Controller The GameSir G8 Plus is a fantastic telescopic Bluetooth controller that delivers a console-like gaming experience on mobile, Switch, PC, and many more gaming platforms. Its extensive compatibility, high-quality buttons, and customization features make it a top choice for all kinds of gamers. The software could use some polish, but it's a minor drawback in an otherwise excellent package at a great price.

I’ve used my fair share of mobile gaming controllers, but telescopic, phone-in-the-middle-style controllers like the GameSir Galileo series are new territory for me. The original G8 already made waves, garnering praise from users and reviewers alike, often outshining big names like the Backbone One and Razer Kishi. So, when the G8 Plus dropped with some nice upgrades over the G8, including Bluetooth, wider device support, and rumble features, I was eager to see if it lived up to the hype.

A design worth holding onto

Unboxing the GameSir G8 Plus was a pretty enjoyable affair. Inside the well-organized box, I was greeted with three individual spare joysticks (a shorter one with a grippy surface, a taller one for precision in FPS games, and a small nub-like one), a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a sticker pack.

The included guide had me worried that the setup process would be tedious because it is super long and covers everything from changing modes to adjusting button layouts in multiple languages. Thankfully, the controller itself is ready to use straight out of the box. As soon as I stretched the controller to fit my phone, it powered on and appeared in my phone’s Bluetooth pairing options. Neat.

The GameSir G8 Plus comes in a single gray color variant, a departure from the original G8's silver/light gray.

It looks decent, but I wouldn’t mind seeing a bolder black or white option. The controller features magnetic face plates, joystick caps, and ABXY buttons, which can all be hot-swapped if needed. I was hoping to find some options to buy customized plates/buttons for the controller, but it doesn’t look like GameSir or any third-party makers have anything on offer at the moment.

Solid as a rock, but not quite pocket-sized

In terms of design, the G8 Plus feels like a widened version of your standard gaming controller. The grips remind me of an Xbox controller, and the back has a nice, grippy texture that feels great in your hands. The button placement is intuitive, mirroring a standard controller layout, and my hands naturally fell into place despite this being the first instance of me using a telescopic controller. Even the L4/R4 buttons at the back are positioned so perfectly that my middle fingers could press them in their natural resting position.

A minor nitpick is that the G8 Plus doesn’t shrink down or collapse, which might be a drawback if you carry your controller on the go. While there are mobile controllers with collapsible designs, most of them, like GameSir’s own X4 Aileron ($99 MSRP), often miss out on the full-size controller grips that the G8 Plus delivers.

The G8 Plus features a full-width spine, making it feel more robust than other controllers which have narrower spines.

However, this design also covers the entire back of your phone, which led to my phone feeling a bit warmer than it did with the Razer Kishi Ultra, which I’ve also been testing alongside the G8 Plus to compare the two. The Kishi Ultra’s narrower spine allows for better heat dissipation.

Using the G8 Plus feels like using a high-quality console controller. The D-pad is satisfyingly clicky, the hall-effect joysticks are buttery smooth and shouldn’t wear out easily, and the buttons and triggers are responsive and tactile. However, the rumble motors felt a bit inconsistent. This could be due to my choice of games, but the Razer Kishi Ultra provides much better and fine-tuned rumble feedback. Of course, that controller costs twice as much, so it’s not entirely fair to compare, but it’s something to keep in mind.

GameSir G8 Plus vs G8: Battle of the Galileos

For those who’re wondering how the G8 Plus compares to the G8, there are a handful of notable changes: The GameSir G8 Plus is noticeably heavier than the G8 at 314 grams (vs. 250 grams) due to its built-in battery and Bluetooth.

The Plus model adds rumble motors and a 6-axis gyroscope, which the G8 lacks.

The G8 Plus ditches the USB-C connector and headphone jack found on the G8. The G8 Plus can also accommodate devices up to 210mm (8.46 inches) long, a step up from the G8’s maximum of 185mm (7.28 inches). That’s still not wide enough to squeeze in larger Android tablets like the Galaxy Tab series or any 11-inch iPad (technically, you can, but only in portrait orientation), but you can fit in the iPad Mini comfortably in landscape mode. It’s worth noting that controllers with wired connections will always have a higher polling rate than Bluetooth controllers by default, but that shouldn’t be a problem for non-competitive gamers.

Effortless connectivity

The GameSir G8 Plus connects via Bluetooth and powers on automatically as soon as you stretch it open. It even reconnects to the last device it was paired with, so every time you fit your phone into the controller, it’s ready to go.

I tested the G8 Plus with my Galaxy Z Fold 5 and iPhone 12 Mini, and the G8 Plus didn’t have any issue accommodating either of them. However, with a hefty phone like the Z Fold 5 and the controller’s own bulk, my wrists started to feel the strain after about 30 minutes of continuous use. The good news is, thanks to Bluetooth, you can always set your phone on a table and hold just the controller. Sure, it defeats the telescopic controller’s purpose a bit, but hey, it’s nice to have options.

Besides Bluetooth, the G8 Plus also supports wired connection via its USB-C port.

I gave it a whirl in wired mode with my Windows PC, and the G8 Plus worked like a charm. You can even use a USB cable to connect it to your phone, though why you’d want to do that, I’m not entirely sure.

There are some upsides and downsides to using a telescopic controller with Bluetooth, as opposed to one like the Razer Kishi Ultra, which connects via USB-C. For example, to plug my phone into the Kishi, I had to remove it from its case, adding an unnecessary step to my gaming setup. Plus, the USB connection locks the phone into a fixed position, which can be a bit awkward for foldable phones (a small niche, but still something to think about).

The G8 Plus’ Bluetooth connectivity allows for more flexibility, letting me keep my phone in any position — folded, unfolded, with or without the case. And since the controller has its own battery, it won’t drain your phone’s power.

Perhaps more importantly, the lack of a port on one side of the controller means that the GameSir G8 Plus is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch — wedge it in, connect, and it’ll play just fine.

However, USB-connected controllers often come with perks like pass-through charging and a headphone jack for wired earphones, which the G8 Plus doesn’t offer. Plus, the built-in battery also means that you’ll need to keep the G8 Plus charged separately. The 1,000mAh battery on the G8 Plus was enough to last through all of my gaming sessions, but I would have loved a way to check the remaining battery percentage. Thankfully, you can use the controller while it’s charging, so it’s not too much of a hassle.

Playtime with the G8 Plus

The GameSir G8 Plus offers versatile functionality with four distinct modes: Android, Nintendo Switch, DualShock 4 (for iOS users), and G-touch for virtual button mapping. Switching between modes and connecting to new devices is pretty straightforward and felt intuitive after the first few times.

Once connected in Android mode, the G8 Plus worked flawlessly with every app and game on my phone that supports controllers.

I put it through its paces with some of the best Android games, like Asphalt Legends, Grid Autosport, and CarX Street, which support controllers natively. It even handled EA FC24 and WWE 2K24 on my PC like a champ, both wired and wirelessly. While I didn’t get the chance to test it myself, the G8 Plus is also compatible with PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass, expanding your gaming options even further.

One feature I really dug was the ability to record custom button combinations, or macros, on the fly. This could be a real lifesaver in games where timing and combos are everything. I used it for more trivial things like triggering complex goal celebrations in FIFA, which require too many button presses.

What I didn’t like about the G8 Plus

Now, let’s talk about the software experience, which leaves a bit to be desired. The GameSir app is quite basic compared to the console-like interfaces provided by Backbone and Razer Nexus apps. It lists all your games in one place, but the interface is so dull that you’ll probably avoid using it to launch games.

However, you will need to use the app for firmware upgrades, adjusting stick and trigger dead zones, customizing vibration intensity, testing buttons, changing button layouts, and other functions. You can access some of these features directly on the controller using button combos, which is super handy.

Unlike the G8, the G8 Plus offers all of its app features and customization options on both Android and iOS.

For games like Call of Duty Mobile that don’t natively support all controllers, you’ll need to use the app’s virtual button mapping feature. The app tries its best to guide you through the process, but it’s still a bit of a pain, requiring you to enable developer options, wireless debugging, and manually pair the controller. Once you get it set up, it works well enough. Keep in mind that there’s no screen mapping available for iOS devices.

GameSir G8 Plus review verdict: Should you buy it?

The G8 Plus isn’t the cheapest controller for your mobile devices. However, if you’re looking for a one-size-fits-all solution that seamlessly transitions between PC, some handheld gaming devices, and most smartphones, the G8 Plus offers unparalleled versatility. Competitive gamers need to remember that Bluetooth has some inherent latency compared to wired connections, but for everyone else who isn’t worried about those split-second differences, there’s hardly anything you’re missing out on with the G8 Plus.

In fact, when you consider its impressive array of features — comfortable full-size grips, a suite of button customization options, interchangeable joysticks, etc. — it starts to look like a pretty good deal.

If you're looking for a reasonably priced, one-size-fits-all solution for mobile, some handhelds, and PC gaming, the GameSir G8 Plus is a top contender.

Even when compared to premium options like the Backbone One ($99.99 at Amazon) or Razer Kishi Ultra ($149.99 at Amazon) series, the only real compromise you’ll have to live with is the less polished software. Of course, you could also go the traditional route with a standard Bluetooth controller and a phone mount. This setup might cost you less and be easier to dismount and pack away when you’re on the go, though it won’t give you the integrated feel of a telescopic controller like the G8 Plus.

If you’re okay with navigating a slightly clunky app and aren’t afraid to tinker with your phone’s settings to get the virtual mapping right, the G8 Plus is hard to beat, though keep in mind that while the G8 Plus retails for the same MSRP price as the original GameSir G8 ($79.99 at Amazon), the standard G8 can often be found on sale for as low as $60, making it a tempting alternative for budget-conscious buyers or gamers who prefer using wired headphones, which the G8 Plus doesn’t support. Just remember you’ll miss out on the rumble motors, the flexibility of Bluetooth connectivity, and wider device compatibility.

