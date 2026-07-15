One of Android's best PC game emulators just got a feature modders will love

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR PC game emulator GameNative now supports downloading mods from Nexus Mods.

Users can import, download, and enable or disable mods directly in GameNative.

The update also adds support for multiple controllers, game recommendations, and more.

If you enjoy playing PC games on your Android phone, chances are you’ve heard of GameNative. It’s an impressive, relatively new app, but it’s been getting regular updates. Now, a new GameNative update has made it an even better choice for fans of PC games.

GameNative developer Utkarsh Dalal has released version 1.1.1 of the app as a pre-release, and it brings a laundry list of changes. Most important, however, is the addition of Nexus Mods support.

Nexus Mods is one of the biggest libraries of downloadable mods for PC games, with mods for over 4,000 games. Now that GameNative has added support for it, users can mod their PC games and play them on their Android phones with GameNative. The emulator now supports importing Nexus mod files and collections, managing installed mods, per-game profiles with the ability to enable and disable mods, and more. Users can also sign in with their Nexus account to easily pause and resume their downloads.

The pre-release update also introduces several other useful features to the emulator. It now supports multiple controllers for up to four players, hot-swap support, and more. Speaking of controllers, the app now features improved visibility in the controller layout editing screen. It also uses Xbox controller-style labels for the shoulder buttons.

Other new features in the GameNative app include a GOG-powered recommendations tab on the explore page, support for Steam collections, an animated focus ring around selected UI elements, and more. A full list of changes is available on the project’s release page on GitHub, and users can also download the GameNative v1.1.1-prerelease APK from GitHub.

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