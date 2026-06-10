Struggling to find PC games that run well on your phone? GameNative has a cool solution.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR GameNative will soon let you filter your PC game library to find the titles most likely to work on your Android device.

The app will let you filter games by user-generated compatibility ratings, whether they’re playable, and whether they work on your GPU.

This means you don’t necessarily have to install a PC game to find out if it works on your device.

There are a few apps that let you effectively emulate PC games on your Android device, and GameNative is arguably the best of the bunch right now. One major challenge across all these apps is that you often have to install a PC game to see if it works. However, the team behind GameNative is working on a nifty solution.

The GameNative X account showcased upcoming tweaks that will give you a better idea of whether a game works before you install it. Most notably, you can filter your game library by the number of five-star compatibility ratings. Check out the embedded video below.

Sneak preview of more granular compatibility data so you know how a game will work on your device before you install it – with filtering and sorting too! Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/x2FXl3LeZP — GameNative (@GameNativeApp) June 9, 2026

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The app currently shows a menu after you’ve exited a game, asking users to rate the game experience out of five stars. This menu also prompts users to provide info related to in-game crashes and overall performance. These details are then used as part of the known configs feature, which automatically applies the best settings for a device. Needless to say, the GameNative team is now using ratings gleaned from this reporting system for the new filter.

It’s a pretty smart move, and should go some way towards reducing the current trial-and-error approach of installing a game first to see if it works. I’m guessing some games might not work on your device even if there are many five-star ratings, owing to unforeseen issues (e.g., differing software versions). Nevertheless, this should still give you a better overall idea of what to expect.

The team is also working on two more filtering options, as the video shows. These are “Playable (30+ fps)” and “Proven on your GPU.” Taken together with the ability to filter by five-star ratings, this should make for a less frustrating experience.

Otherwise, the video also shows that your game library thumbnails will now display a scrolling ticker of info. This includes time spent on the game, ratings, and the number of people who marked it as playable. Either way, GameNative has come a long way in such a short period of time.

Follow