Leaked Galaxy Z TriFold user manual has everything you want to know about the foldable

Samsung

TL;DR The user manual for the Galaxy Z TriFold has leaked.

This manual contains 174 pages that cover the phone’s basics, including apps, features, settings, and more.

It also includes a layout of the phone and its functions.

Right at the start of December, Samsung finally announced the long-awaited Galaxy Z TriFold. In that announcement, we learned about the specifications, design, and a few unique features, such as a standalone Samsung DeX experience and multi-window view. But if you still want to know more about Samsung’s newest form factor, a new leak has revealed the user manual.

Although the Galaxy Z TriFold won’t be available until December 12, 2025, in Korea — Q1 2026 in the US — we’re already getting our first look at the user manual. Courtesy of tipster Evan Blass, the user manual covers all of the basics of the device. In this lengthy document, you’ll find the expected information, like features, apps, settings, and more. There are even helpful diagrams depicting the layout and functions of the handset.

You can see these diagrams in the screenshots above, which display the phone in its folded and unfolded states. Interestingly, there’s a mention of a headphone jack in the unfolded image. Before you get too excited, this is not a 3.5mm headphone jack, but instead a USB-C port. The device is likely too thin to incorporate a 3.5mm headphone jack anyway.

Another notable section is on page 56, where Samsung begins to cover the camera. Here we get a look at the camera UI, which looks similar to the UI used for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It also shows off how taking a picture will look, whether the device is folded or unfolded.

You may also notice that this user manual contains quite a few warnings. For example, it mentions that if you have a medical implant in your heart, then you should avoid putting it in a pocket close to the implant due to the magnets inside the device. Another warns of obstructing the air vent holes, as it could lead to unwanted noises during calls or media playback.

If you’re curious, you can check out the full user manual for yourself. Be warned, it’s 174 pages long, so it might take you some time to get through.

