This DIY triple battery mod turns the Galaxy Z TriFold into a 9,600mAh beast

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Tech YouTuber Strange Parts has transplanted a trio of silicon-carbon batteries into the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold.

This operation increased the phone’s battery capacity from 5,600 mAh to 9,600 mAh.

The transplant wasn’t a resounding success, though, with the foldable screen presenting problems.

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has a pretty large battery compared to other phones in the company’s lineup, largely due to its unique design. Its 5,600mAh capacity should be plenty for most people, even if the phone is powering a massive foldable screen and a peppy cover display. But what if you could cram three silicon-carbon batteries into the device instead?

Skilled tinkerer and YouTuber Scotty “Strange Parts” Allen, perhaps best known for building his own iPhones, did just that in a new video.

Should Samsung use silicon-carbon batteries in its future phones? 4 votes Yes, the more capacity the better! 100 % Maybe, only if it doesn't have a severe cost or durability penalties. 0 % No, current battery tech and capacity is fine. 0 % No, it should explore other battery innovations. 0 %

To compress this 36-minute feature into a few lines, Allen grabs a Galaxy Z TriFold, “mutilates it,” removes its batteries and its battery management system, replaces them with silicon-carbon units, has custom plates made to fit the these larger batteries in the phone, and somehow comes out with a somewhat functional TriFold — albeit after ruining a few sacrificial units the process.

It’s an interesting watch, but one must certainly ask, “Why?”

Well, the resultant Frankenstein’s monster Z TriFold offers a battery capacity of 9,600mAh — that’s 4,000mAh more than the standard model, or the entire capacity of the Galaxy S24. And, at least judging by the final shots of the phone in the video, there isn’t too much of a size penalty either.

Silicon-carbon batteries feature anodes infused with silicon, which boast a much higher energy density than traditional graphite-only anode batteries. That’s certainly a positive, as several Android phones have already taken advantage of it, but silicon does have its drawbacks. These batteries do suffer from greater expansion and shorter longevity than their traditional counterparts.

Ironically, the battery transplant seemingly wasn’t the toughest part of the project. The real stumbling block appeared to be refitting the complex double-folding display. Allen couldn’t get the final product to work without a dreaded white line of death streaking across the extended screen.

It’s perhaps worth noting that the video is sponsored by Samsung rival HONOR, but I don’t think that detracts from Allen’s accomplishment. Either way, I find it highly amusing that even Samsung’s challengers are goading the company into adopting the industry’s latest battery technology.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow