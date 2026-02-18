Some Galaxy Z TriFold inner displays are breaking alarmingly fast

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Galaxy Z TriFold users are reporting problems with the inner display

In one example, the inner display blacked out and became unresponsive after a month of use.

Another user says their inner display went full white and became unresponsive after five days.

When the Galaxy Z TriFold launched in the US, it sold out quickly both online and in physical retail stores. If you missed your chance to snatch one up, Samsung plans to restock the device later this month. According to Android Headlines, this restock is expected to happen on February 20 at 10AM ET. If you get Samsung’s new foldable, hopefully, you won’t have the misfortune that these owners had.

A couple of Galaxy Z TriFold owners have taken to Reddit (via Android Headlines) to share a problem they’re having with their devices. For both owners, it appears that the foldable’s inner display has malfunctioned. There also appears to be no obvious explanation for what caused the displays to stop working.

User Odd-Drawer6410 reports that they have been using the phone for about a month and a half with no issues. However, one day, the screen flashed green and went blank. While rebooting the phone appeared to fix the problem, it happened again the next day. After this second incident, the owner had to reboot the phone twice before the display started working again. The issue has now shown up a third time, and the screen remains black and unresponsive, regardless of what steps the owner takes to fix it.

In a separate example, user ThoughtIll3676 claims it only took five days for their inner display to break. Instead of blacking out like in the previous report, the display went all white and is unresponsive. The user adds that they can hear a popping sound when they fold the device and there appears to be an air bubble under the screen.

The first report mentions that they were simply using their Galaxy Z TriFold normally before the inner screen stopped working. While the second user claims they were babying the device, “dry wiping away screen oils, no drops, no excessive folding, stable temperatures, and fairly light use.”

It’s important to note that issues can happen with any phone, whether it is a foldable or not. These are just two cases, out of the thousands of units that were reportedly sold. It sounds like these owners just got the short end of the straw and received defective units.

