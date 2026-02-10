Missed your chance to grab a Galaxy Z TriFold? Your next shot is coming soon

TL;DR Thousands of Galaxy Z TriFolds were reportedly sold in both the US and South Korea before supplies ran out.

A report claims a new shipment of units should arrive in the US sometime before the month is over.

The Galaxy Z TriFold made its flashy debut near the end of January. Despite its hefty price tag, Samsung’s new form factor sold out quickly both online and in physical retail stores. If you missed your chance to grab one at launch, you may not have to wait very long for your next chance.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A report from The Chosun Daily sheds some light on how many Galaxy Z TriFolds Samsung managed to sell during the initial wave. The outlet didn’t share exact numbers, but claims the company sold “thousands” of units. It’s also said that Samsung sold a similar amount of units in the US as it did in South Korea. That’s impressive considering that the multi-folding phone costs $2,899 in the US.

Since the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out almost immediately after its rollout, there is clearly demand for the handset. If you were unable to secure one for yourself, this report has some good news. It’s claimed that a new shipment of units should arrive in the US sometime before the month is over. It’s unclear when exactly the new stock will arrive, but there’s about two and a half weeks left in February, so you won’t have to wait long.

We would recommend heading over to Samsung’s website and signing up for notifications if you’re interested in buying a Galaxy Z TriFold. Signing up won’t save you a spot in line, but Samsung will alert you as soon as more stock is available.

Follow