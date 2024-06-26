Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak again, this time with their offical Samsung cases

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an unparalleled mobile multitasking machine.

TL;DR A new leak has surfaced showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in their first-party cases.

The images seem to confirm what we know about both phones so far.

Samsung will launch its new foldable phones on July 10 in Paris.

Samsung has officially confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 in Paris, where the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled. While we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung’s next-generation foldables, a recent leak shared by @MysteryLupin on X/Twitter has given us a closer look at both foldable phones nestled in their official protective cases.

The images showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 6 adorned in a key ring case, available in deep blue, grey, and green. Notably, the camera rings appear slightly more pronounced than the previous model and are color-matched to the phone’s back, adding a touch of personality to the phone’s appearance. Other than that, there seems to be no change to the phone’s design from last year.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the images reveal three different case options. We can see that the S Pen case is still a thing, basically confirming what we already know about the Z Fold 6 not featuring a built-in S Pen slot. The third case is an interesting addition, featuring both a kickstand and a hand grip, making it a perfect companion for the book-style foldable.

Beyond the foldables, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7 series during the July launch event. To entice potential customers, Samsung has launched a reservation program for its upcoming products.

By visiting Samsung’s website, users can reserve a $50 credit towards the purchase of any of the new devices launched in July. Samsung is also promising additional benefits of up to $1,500 for those who reserve early.

