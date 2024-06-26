Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 leak again, this time with their offical Samsung cases
- A new leak has surfaced showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 in their first-party cases.
- The images seem to confirm what we know about both phones so far.
- Samsung will launch its new foldable phones on July 10 in Paris.
Samsung has officially confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked event for July 10 in Paris, where the much-anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to be unveiled. While we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung’s next-generation foldables, a recent leak shared by @MysteryLupin on X/Twitter has given us a closer look at both foldable phones nestled in their official protective cases.
The images showcase the Galaxy Z Flip 6 adorned in a key ring case, available in deep blue, grey, and green. Notably, the camera rings appear slightly more pronounced than the previous model and are color-matched to the phone’s back, adding a touch of personality to the phone’s appearance. Other than that, there seems to be no change to the phone’s design from last year.
For the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the images reveal three different case options. We can see that the S Pen case is still a thing, basically confirming what we already know about the Z Fold 6 not featuring a built-in S Pen slot. The third case is an interesting addition, featuring both a kickstand and a hand grip, making it a perfect companion for the book-style foldable.
Beyond the foldables, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Watch 7 series during the July launch event. To entice potential customers, Samsung has launched a reservation program for its upcoming products.
By visiting Samsung’s website, users can reserve a $50 credit towards the purchase of any of the new devices launched in July. Samsung is also promising additional benefits of up to $1,500 for those who reserve early.