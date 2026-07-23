Gemini Nano 4 is finally here with Samsung's latest foldables

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s latest foldables are the first devices to come with Google’s Gemini Nano 4 on-device AI model.

Gemini Nano 4 powers Gemini Intelligence features like task automation.

Gemini Intelligence features like “Create My Widget” are yet to roll out.

Earlier this year, Google announced new Gemma 4 models, which were to be the foundation for the company’s next-gen on-device AI model: Gemini Nano 4. Well, that model is now officially here with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8.

According to a blog post on the Android Developers Blog, Samsung’s new foldables come with Google’s latest on-device AI model, Gemini Nano 4. The post also states that Nano 4 supports over 140 languages, better multimodal understanding, and more.

Gemini Nano 4 also powers Gemini Intelligence features on the new Galaxy foldables. Users can call on Gemini Intelligence, with its underlying Nano 4-powered chops, to automate tasks on these devices. This includes support for real-world actions like ordering food and booking tickets.

The new Gemini Notebook feature (previously known as NotebookLM) is also powered by Gemini Intelligence and can turn images, notes, PDFs, and other files into polished and structured information.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Flagship hardware • Multitasking • Big battery • Thin design MSRP: $2,099.99 Samsung's ultimate foldable just got even better The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra refines Samsung's flagship foldable with a slimmer design, a larger 5,000mAh battery, faster 45W charging, Galaxy S26 Ultra cameras, and smarter AI features. If you want Samsung's most capable foldable yet, this is the one to buy. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Most Pocketable Flip ever • Flagship processor • More Apps for Cover Screen MSRP: $1,199.99 Samsung's sleekest flip phone gets smarter The Galaxy Z Flip 8 refines Samsung's iconic flip phone with a thinner, lighter design, a larger 4,300mAh battery, and a smarter FlexWindow that supports more apps, and Gemini AI. It's also the most pocket-friendly way to experience Samsung's foldable vision. See price at Amazon

Meanwhile, more Gemini Intelligence features are yet to roll out. There’s the upcoming “Create My Widget” feature that will let users design their own widgets using Gemini Intelligence. We’re also waiting on Gboard’s “Rambler” dictation mode to hit devices and finally turn our rambling thoughts into coherent notes.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8 are available to preorder now, and will go on sale from August 7.

Follow