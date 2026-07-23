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Gemini Nano 4 is finally here with Samsung's latest foldables
Jul 23, 2026 — 2:36 AM ET
- Samsung’s latest foldables are the first devices to come with Google’s Gemini Nano 4 on-device AI model.
- Gemini Nano 4 powers Gemini Intelligence features like task automation.
- Gemini Intelligence features like “Create My Widget” are yet to roll out.
Earlier this year, Google announced new Gemma 4 models, which were to be the foundation for the company’s next-gen on-device AI model: Gemini Nano 4. Well, that model is now officially here with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8.
According to a blog post on the Android Developers Blog, Samsung’s new foldables come with Google’s latest on-device AI model, Gemini Nano 4. The post also states that Nano 4 supports over 140 languages, better multimodal understanding, and more.
Gemini Nano 4 also powers Gemini Intelligence features on the new Galaxy foldables. Users can call on Gemini Intelligence, with its underlying Nano 4-powered chops, to automate tasks on these devices. This includes support for real-world actions like ordering food and booking tickets.
The new Gemini Notebook feature (previously known as NotebookLM) is also powered by Gemini Intelligence and can turn images, notes, PDFs, and other files into polished and structured information.
Meanwhile, more Gemini Intelligence features are yet to roll out. There’s the upcoming “Create My Widget” feature that will let users design their own widgets using Gemini Intelligence. We’re also waiting on Gboard’s “Rambler” dictation mode to hit devices and finally turn our rambling thoughts into coherent notes.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8 are available to preorder now, and will go on sale from August 7.
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