Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are about to get these handy features

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A software update has arrived for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

The update brings Google Finance integration to Now Bar and the ability to add widgets to the home screen when using Samsung DeX.

The update is only live in South Korea at the moment.

Samsung’s latest foldables are receiving a software update. This update not only delivers September 2025’s security patch, but also a couple of new features related to Now Bar and Samsung DeX.

Spotted by @tarunvats33, Samsung has released a new software update for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. This update comes with firmware version F766NKSU4AYI1 for the Flip 7 and F966NKSU4AYI1 for the Fold 7. If you live outside of South Korea, then you won’t see this update waiting for you. However, it’s possible this update will roll out to other markets in the near future.

There are two big points of interest in this update, which include features for Now Bar and Samsung DeX. First up, Now Bar is getting Google Finance integration. According to the translated changelog, if a user has added a stock to their watchlist in Google Finance and a significant change occurs, it will be displayed on Now Bar at the end of the trading day. As for Samsung DeX, you’ll now be able to add widgets to your home screen.

As mentioned earlier, this update could eventually arrive on Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 devices outside of South Korea. How long that will take is anyone’s guess. But you can be on the lookout for it by checking Settings and heading over to Software Update.

