Samsung's Ocean Mode is now washing up on the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung recently brought Ocean Mode to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The company has now given the underwater photography mode to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung recommends putting your foldable in an underwater case first.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not waterproof, but it can handle a quick dip in some water with its IP48 rating. However, if you’re interested in taking some underwater photos, you really should protect it by placing the foldable in a submersible case. When you do, don’t forget to turn on Samsung’s Ocean Mode.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Back in early 2025, Samsung created an exclusive photo mode on the Galaxy S24 Ultra called Ocean Mode. This photo mode was previously reserved for oceanographers, but Samsung changed its mind and made it publicly available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier this week, the feature rolled out to Expert RAW (version 5.0.08.2) for Galaxy S25 Ultra devices running the One UI 8.5 beta. We can now confirm that the photo mode has also been added for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

You might be wondering, what makes Ocean Mode special? This feature is designed to enhance underwater photos by using tools, like automatic color correction and motion blur reduction, to correct image distortions. It also offers an interval shooting option that takes continuous shots at two-, five-, or 10-second intervals.

What would you like to see in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 next year? 211 votes Proper Qi2 with magnets. 36 % Better dust resistance with an IP68 rating. 35 % Something else (tell us in the comments) 26 % I don't know / The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is great as is. 4 %

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

When you select the photo mode, you should get a warning telling you to use underwater housing for your Galaxy Z Fold 7. Putting your phone in an underwater case will lower the risk of potential damage. This is especially the case if you plan on diving into the ocean. Keep in mind that your foldable is not protected from saltwater.

Follow