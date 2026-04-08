Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting this unique underwater feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has rolled out Ocean Mode for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The underwater photo-taking mode arrived as part of the latest update to Expert RAW in the One UI 8.5 beta.

Ocean Mode was previously unavailable to the general public before rolling out to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Back in early 2025, Samsung introduced a unique photo mode for the Galaxy S24 Ultra to enhance underwater photos. This feature was called Ocean Mode, and it was specifically made to help oceanographers with coral reef restoration. While the feature was initially unavailable to the general public, the tech giant decided to include it in the Expert RAW app for Galaxy S26 Ultra owners. Now this feature has trickled down to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

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If you have a Galaxy S25 Ultra running the One UI 8.5 Beta, then you may have an Expert RAW update waiting for you. This update (version 5.0.08.2), spotted by SamMobile, introduces Ocean Mode to last year’s Samsung flagship.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, Ocean Mode provides automatic color correction and reduces motion blur. It also offers an interval shooting option that takes continuous shots at two-, five-, or 10-second intervals. As mentioned before, this feature was originally designed for oceanographers, but now you’ll be able to try it out for yourself.

Before you go diving into the ocean to put Ocean Mode through its paces, you should keep in mind the limitations of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s IP rating. The S25 Ultra has an IP68 rating, which means it protects against dust and long periods of immersion in water under pressure. However, this refers to protection against fresh water, not salt water. Dipping your phone in salt water could ruin the watertight seals.

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