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Need a Mother's Day gift? Samsung just took $400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7

You can save some big money on Samsung's latest foldables.
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60 minutes ago

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 &amp; Z Flip 7 6
Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has knocked $400 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
  • The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also on sale, but only $200 off.
  • It’s unknown how long these prices will stick.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is not only one of the best foldables Samsung has created, but it’s also one of the best foldables released in 2025. The same can be said for its sibling, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. If you were planning on picking up either handset, now is one of the best times to do so.

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Normally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 sells for $1,999, $2,199, and $2,499 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, respectively. However, you can get these models on Samsung’s website for $1,599, $1,799, and $2,099 right now. If you’re counting, that’s a savings of $400. This sale applies to all colorways, including Mint, which is an online exclusive.

See price at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Thinnest, lightest Z Fold to date
More durable design
200MP primary camera
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon
Save $400.00
See price at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
See price at Samsung
See price at Amazon

There’s also a sale going on for Samsung’s clamshell foldable. While it’s not as hefty a deal as the one for the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is $200 off for both the 256GB and 512GB models. The offer also applies to all color options.

And if you aren’t into these deals, maybe you’re interested in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring, or Galaxy Buds. Prices for these devices have also been slashed by 10%, 40%, and 10%, respectively. You can check out these deals by clicking on the widgets above. It’s unknown how long this sale will last, so you’ll want to make a move fast.

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Foldable PhonesSamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
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