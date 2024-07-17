Twitter looking wonky on your foldable? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a workaround.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has a workaround for apps that don’t specifically support large folding displays.

The company has a “narrow view” option on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, enabling a more smartphone-like app window.

This isn’t a perfect solution, but it’s still a handy feature for apps like Twitter.

Large foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 are great for videos, but one persistent problem with these folding screens is that some apps still don’t scale properly for them.

However, SamMobile spotted a curious addition in One UI 6.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, dubbed “narrow view.” The option, which can be found by tapping an app’s icon in the recents menu, narrows the app’s UI as if it were running on a conventional smartphone screen. This change is particularly notable in the Twitter app, allowing you to view both the full image and the tweet without scrolling. Check out the outlet’s before and after screens below.

Before After

Users can also shift the narrowed app window to the left or right, as we see with one-handed mode on various phones. SamMobile also notes that this option can be handy for apps that only support landscape orientation on a foldable’s internal display, allowing you to effectively force a portrait orientation.

This isn’t a perfect solution, though, as there’s still loads of space on either side of the narrowed app window. The best solution would be for Twitter and other unsupported apps to actually offer a foldable-friendly UI. However, foldables have been around since 2019, so we won’t hold our breath for many more apps to offer a better UI. We nevertheless hope the feature comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and older Fold models when One UI 6.1.1 drops later this year.

