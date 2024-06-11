Galaxy Z Fold 6 could beat Apple Intelligence for this feature

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed a new AI feature that will come to the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The feature is able to transform doodles into pictures.

It’s unclear when the feature will roll out.

Now that Apple is entering the ring with Apple Intelligence, the AI wars are in full swing. Yesterday’s flurry of announcements has helped Apple position itself next to its biggest competitors despite its late start. However, a newly leaked AI feature for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 may show that Samsung is still a step ahead of its rival.

Samsung’s next Unpacked event is scheduled for next month. It’s expected that this will be the event where the company shows off its next generation of foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Similar to the Galaxy S24, the phones should boast a variety of AI features. But the Fold 6 could have a rather interesting feature we haven’t seen yet.

Leaker Ice Universe on X (formerly Twitter), shared two images on social media of an open Fold 6. In one image, we see a drawing of some architecture accompanied by a few notes off to the side. The other image shows that the drawing has been replaced with an image, some annotations and a miniaturized version of the original drawing has been added around the new picture as well.

The tipster simply says that this feature will be realized on the Fold 6 before Apple, also vaguely adding that “it will be realized later.” They did not provide a window for when we could first see the function.

Unpacked is expected to take place in Paris, France on July 10. It’s unknown if the company plans to show off this feature during the event.

