Samsung shows off what makes the Galaxy Z Fold 6's screen special in new video

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released a new video that focuses on the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s display.

Despite removing some of the display’s layers, the company was able to maintain the panel’s durability and improve flatness.

The video seems to end on a note possibly hinting at the Fold 6 Slim.

Earlier this month, Samsung introduced us to the latest iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 isn’t exactly a huge step up from its predecessor, but there is at least one notable improvement in this year’s model — the display. Samsung has now released a new video that touches on what’s different about this foldable screen.

The Korean-based tech giant has published a new video that offers some interesting tidbits about the Fold 6’s display. After briefly discussing the history of its foldable research, this video dives into the technology behind these panels.

It explains that foldable displays typically consist of multiple layers. How those layers are put together can determine the quality of the display in terms of durability and flatness.

What’s interesting about this year’s display is that Samsung coated one of the layers in what it describes as a “sheer thickening fluid.” This fluid has the unique ability to become more durable when pressure is applied. Think of that classic science experiment of adding cornstarch to water, which turns the fluid into a goo-like substance that can quickly harden into a solid when sudden pressure is applied.

The firm says due to this coating, it was able to remove some of the display’s layers without sacrificing durability. Removing these layers also allowed the company to improve the screen’s flatness. If you keep watching, Samsung also points out it was able to slim down the bezels and make the display brighter than before.

There’s one other thing that’s interesting about this ad and it happens near the end of the video. The voiceover states that: Listening and responding to user needs, Samsung would continue to advance foldable technology to make foldable displays slimmer, stronger, and brighter. Given the way this is said, it seems like Samsung may possibly be using this opportunity to hint at the rumored Fold 6 Slim. If you don’t remember, leading up to the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s launch, it was believed that the company was working on a thinner, lighter variant destined for China and possibly Korea. It’s rumored that this model is still in the works and it could launch in October.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Large display • Multitasking • High performance MSRP: $1,899.99 Thinner, lighter, and more powerful than ever. With a focus on refinement over previous generation Fold phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rocks a 6.3-inch cover screen, a 7.6-inch, 20.9:18, 120Hz AMOLED folding display, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset, a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments