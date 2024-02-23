The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could bring long overdue design changes

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean blogger has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have improved ultra-thin glass and a thinner design.

The blogger also asserts that the foldable will offer a more durable hinge and design cues from the S24 series.

It sounds like you shouldn’t expect an S Pen slot on the foldable phone just yet.

We’re months away from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launching, but there’s no shortage of rumors already. We’ve already got apparent specs this week, and a leaker has just outlined purported design tweaks.

Blogger yeux1122 on Naver (h/t: Revegnus on Twitter) made several claims regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design.

The machine-translated post points to an improved feel and durability for the foldable’s ultra-thin glass (UTG), a thinner but more durable hinge, and a thinner overall design.

What else could the Z Fold 6 pack? The blogger also asserts that Samsung could offer the Z Fold 6 in titanium and other finishes. In fact, they add that the overall “design finish” could take cues from the Galaxy S24 series.

It’s also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have an improved under-display selfie camera with an “improved” aperture and appearance.

The blogger noted several other tidbits but cautioned that these have yet to be confirmed. This includes the RAM and storage configuration (said to be 16GB of RAM with a maximum of 1TB of storage), a weight as low as 248 grams, and no S Pen slot.

What do you want to see from the Galaxy Z Fold 6? 49 votes A slimmer, lighter design 16 % A wider cover screen like a normal phone 47 % Better cameras 10 % An S Pen slot 16 % A bigger battery 8 % Something else (leave a comment) 2 %

We’d suggest that you take all these claims with some caution, given the use of machine translation and the relatively unknown nature of the source.

In any event, this apparent leak also comes after previous leakers suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have different aspect ratios for each screen. More specifically, it’s believed the cover screen will be wider and that the folding screen will consequently have a squarish aspect ratio.

