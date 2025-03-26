Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 accessory leaks hint at evolving design

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have leaked.

The leak contains two images of cases for the Flip and two images of a protective film for the Fold.

The cases seem to confirm that the Flip will have a larger cover screen.

Samsung’s next foldables are on the way and every leak we get makes it a little clearer what to expect. While the rumor mill has previously produced a few renders for us to look at, a new leak now gives us a glimpse at some of the accessories that may be available.

The latest leak comes from well-known tipster Ice Universe via X (formerly Twitter). In their social post, the tipster shares four images consisting of accessories for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Specifically, there are two images of a protective film for the Fold and two images of a clear case and a black case for the Flip.

While there’s not much to glean from the protective film for the Fold, there is an interesting detail revealed by the cases for the Flip. When the first renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked, it suggested the foldable would look pretty much the same as the previous generation. However, a correction was later made, claiming that the external screen would expand across the entire cover, similar to the Motorola Razr Ultra. Given the way these cases are designed, it appears to confirm that the cover display will indeed be bigger. It also suggests that the bezels are thinner, which would make sense.

In addition to the above images, Ice Universe also shared a collection of colorful case designs on their Weibo account.

According to previous leaks, the Flip 7 is expected to be a little bigger than last year. Other than the bigger cover screen and slightly larger dimensions, it’s believed most of the phone’s other aspects will remain the same as before.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like