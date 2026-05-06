Samsung didn't forget the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in its One UI 8.5 rollout

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out stable One UI 8.5 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

The update carries the firmware version F761NKSU9BZDP.

It’s currently available in South Korea, but other markets should follow soon.

The stable version of One UI 8.5 first arrived on the Galaxy S26 series. After months of being in beta, some of Samsung’s older Galaxy devices are finally getting the stable version as well. While Samsung neglected to include the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in its official rollout list, it looks like the Fan Edition phone is also getting some love.

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According to SamMobile, Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8.5 to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in South Korea. That means the stable version is likely to start rolling out in other markets very soon. The update carries firmware version F761NKSU9BZDP, and brings a number of changes, like new UI, more customization, and additional features.

While the update has been spotted in South Korea, you can check if it’s available in your region yet by going into your settings. Once in Settings, head to Software Update and tap on Download and install. If One UI 8.5 is available in your country, it should download.

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