Leaked renders offer an early look at Samsung's official Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases

Evan Blass

TL;DR Samsung may offer four official cases and a screen protector for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The clamshell foldable could get a basic clear case with a grip, a clear magnet case, a silicone case in four colorways, and a Kindsuit case in three finishes.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the cheaper foldable may not get an official carbon fiber case.

Hot on the heels of a leak revealing Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases, a new report has unveiled the full lineup of accessories expected for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. If accurate, the compact foldable could launch with four case options and an anti-reflective screen protector.

Android Headlines has managed to dig up official renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 accessories, which give us an early look at the device’s clear case, clear magnet case, silicone case, Kindsuit case, and anti-reflective film. The clear magnet case appears to be the only new addition, while the remaining options look the same as the ones Samsung offered with last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The clear case is a minimal two-piece case that protects both halves of the device and features a ring-shaped grip on the bottom half. The clear magnet case replaces this grip with a ring of magnets that will make the Flip 7 compatible with Qi2 chargers and accessories. Both cases feature a raised lip at the top to protect the cameras from scratches.

Except for its material, the silicone case looks nearly identical to the regular clear case. Samsung may offer it in black, blue, coral red, and mint color options that match the rumored Flip 7 colorways.

While Samsung appears to have swapped the Kindsuit case with a new Carbon Shield case in its Fold 7 accessory lineup, its cheaper foldable doesn’t seem to be getting a similar upgrade. The company will still offer a Kindsuit case for the device in black, taupe, and camel colorways.

Lastly, Samsung will release an anti-reflective screen protector for the Flip 7’s larger cover screen, featuring a pill-shaped camera cutout. It will ship with an alignment tool for easy application, a squeegee, a microfiber cloth, and dust removal stickers.

Although Samsung hasn’t made major changes to the case lineup for its clamshell foldable, that might not be a bad thing, since last year’s designs offer solid, all-around protection. The same can’t be said for Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases, which may only protect the device’s back panel.

