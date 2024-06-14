Detailed spec sheet leak confirms two key upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An alleged official spec sheet of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 has leaked.

The specs point to a battery and camera upgrade.

The rest of the specs are mostly unchanged from the Z Flip 5.

We just got our hands on the everything there is to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and it seems like the smaller Samsung foldable isn’t wanting to be left behind. Smartprix has outed a seemingly official spec sheet of the Galaxy Z Flip 6, giving us a fairly good idea of what to expect from Samsung’s 2024 flip phone.

If the leak is accurate, Samsung is addressing two major areas with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. First, the phone might come with a larger 4,000mAh battery, up from the 3,700mAh battery in the Z Flip 5. . This should address one of the biggest complaints about the previous model. There’s no mention of charging speed in the leaked info, but it’s likely to remain capped at 25 Watts.

The other big upgrade comes to the main camera sensor at the back, which is listed as a 50MP, f/1.8 shooter, potentially the same one found in the Z Fold 5. The rest of the camera setup, however, seems to be unchanged, with the same 12MP ultrawide and 10MP selfie shooters from last year.

The spec sheet also confirms that the phone will be running on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, just like the Galaxy S24 series. Unfortunately, that’s where the upgrades end.

The Z Flip 6 is listed to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2640 x 1080 pixels, 120Hz) for the main screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display (720 x 748 pixels). These display specs are basically unchanged from the Galaxy Z Flip 5, but there could be an increase in peak brightness.

The dimensions and weight of the device are also practically the same as the Z Flip 5, measuring 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm unfolded and 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm folded, with a weight of 187g. It’s still commendable that Samsung has managed to fit a larger battery within the same chassis.

For yet another year, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will lack DeX mode, a feature many users have been hoping for. However, we can still hope for some other quality of life improvements, such as a less noticeable crease and a thinner hinge.

The Z Flip 6 is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB storage options, but rumors suggest a $100 increase in its starting price. As we recently reported, the Z Flip 6 is expected to be priced at $1099 for the base 256GB model. The phone is expected to make its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is all but confirmed to be held on July 10 in Paris.

