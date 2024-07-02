The Galaxy Z Flip 6 could arrive with a much-needed RAM upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh leak has revealed the RAM and storage configurations for the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The device could arrive with 12GB of RAM, along with 256GB and 512GB of onboard storage.

This will mark the first RAM upgrade for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip lineup since its debut in 2020.

Samsung has stuck with 8GB of RAM on its Galaxy Z Flip series devices, ever since it first unveiled the first model four years ago. But that may finally change with the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

According to new information shared by Ishan Agarwal on X, Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 12GB of RAM. The tipster has also revealed that the device will be available in two storage configurations, with the base model featuring 256GB storage and the premium variant packing 512GB storage.

The RAM upgrade could be attributed to Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features. Samsung has already confirmed that its next-gen foldables will come with Galaxy AI, and give users the choice between cloud-based and on-device AI models. The additional RAM should help speed up on-device processing and deliver a better user experience.

Agarwal’s post also confirms other details we’ve seen in previous leaks, including the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ foldable display, and a 4,000mAh battery. All previous leaks also point towards a 50MP+12MP dual camera setup and a 10MP selfie shooter, but it’s still not clear if the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will feature 25W or 35W fast charging support.

We won’t have to wait too long for confirmation, though, as Samsung will officially lift the covers off the device during its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10.

