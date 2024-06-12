Galaxy Z Flip 6's price gets leaked and its a bad sign for your wallet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The price of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has leaked.

The 256GB model will reportedly sell for $1,099.

The 512GB model is said to be priced at $1,219.

Samsung plans to hold an Unpacked event in July, at which it is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. As we inch closer to the announcement, details about the Android foldable continue to leak. Today’s leak may have revealed how much the next Flip will cost, and it’s not great news.

A new report from Smartprix, in collaboration with prolific tipster OnLeaks, says the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. According to the leak, the 256GB model will sell for $1,099, while the 512GB model will be available for $1,219.

If this leak is correct, this would mean that Samsung has decided to bump the price up by $100. This comes as a bit of a surprise as rumors suggest Samsung wants to reduce the entry point for its foldables.

The outlet also adds the handset will weigh 187g, have a 6.7 inch display, and the same processor as before.

A leak from yesterday also revealed that the Flip 6 will come in several colorways. These colors include Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Crafted Black (online exclusive), Peach (online exclusive), and White (online exclusive). This means the Flip 6 will miss out on the Flip 5’s Cream, Graphite, Gray, Green, and Lavender colors.

