It's not just the US: Galaxy Z Flip 6 will reportedly see a price increase in Europe as well

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will see a price increase in Europe, lending further credence to a previous report suggesting the phone would see an $100 increase.

The 256GB version will reportedly cost €1,339.99, while the 512GB model is listed at €1,466.99. This is a price increase that’s roughly similar to what has been suggested for the US.

The new pricing information comes from a European retail database, so there are no guarantees of its legitimacy.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is less than a month away from being unveiled at Samsung’s next Unpacked event. At this stage, we know almost every major detail about the phone and even final details like pricing are finally starting to trickle in. Earlier this month, a report from prolific tipster OnLeaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be more expensive than its predecessor, increasing its pricing by $100 for all configurations in the United States. Now we have learned Samsung may be raising prices in more regions than just the states, as corroborated by a new discovery from SamInsider.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been discovered in a European database with pricing listed for both models. Samsung has been slowly raising prices for years, so we aren’t too surprised to see that the Flip 6 will cost more in multiple markets. The 256GB version will reportedly cost €1,339.99, while the 512GB model is listed at €1,466.99. That’s an increase of €140 and €148 respectively (roughly $150). On paper, this seems like a bigger increase than you’d pay in the US, but it’s important to remember that Europe includes taxes in the pricing, whereas the United States does not. After adjusting for taxes and currency conversions, the gap might still remain, but it’s relatively small.

A price increase of $100 or more is a lot to ask for a phone that’s shaping up to be a relatively incremental update, but it’s a reality of our economy. Samsung also makes some of the best foldable phones available, so it’s honestly worth it for those who love Samsung’s foldables. It’s also worth keeping in mind this database listing might look legit, but there’s really no way to confirm it so it’s important to take this report with a small grain of salt.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments