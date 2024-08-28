Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners can now show off their team colors with NFL cases

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung and Verizon have teamed up to release themed Galaxy Z Flip 6 covers emblazoned with your favorite NFL team.

There are twenty cases in total, meaning a few of the teams are missing, like the Chargers and Giants.

These cases contain an NFC chip that activates an interactive card that displays the team name on the cover display.

With the NFL scheduled to start on September 5, the football season is nearly upon us. To help you prepare to cheer on your favorite team, Samsung and Verizon have teamed up to release new team-branded covers for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

For those who love to support their NFL team whenever they can, there is now one more way to do it. Today, Samsung announced that Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners can now get phone covers emblazoned with their favorite football team.

The covers can be found on both Samsung’s and Verizon’s web stores. At the moment, the cases feature 20 of the league’s 32 teams, meaning that not every fan will get to flaunt their fandom. The missing teams include the Chargers, Rams, Jets, Giants, Colts, Jaguars, Saints, Patriots, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Commanders, and Titans.

On top of your foldable now sporting your team’s logo, the cover display will also show an interactive card with the team’s name. This is activated by an NFC chip embedded in the case.

These cases aren’t cheap as they’ll set you back $79.99. But if you’re a superfan with a Galaxy Z Flip 6, this may be something nice to splurge on.

