Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 leak confirms a not-so-great battery upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Flip 6 recently showed up on the FCC database, confirming some key specs.

The phone is listed to have a rated capacity of 3,790 mAh.

The Z Flip 5 has a rated capacity of 3,591 mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is nearing its launch, and as expected, leaks have started pouring in, shedding light on key specifications, including an upgrade in battery capacity.

First spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has surfaced in the FCC database. Listed under the model number SM-F741U, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is confirmed to feature dual-cell batteries with model numbers EB-BF741ABY and EB-BF742ABY.

PSI certification further confirms that these batteries will have rated capacities of 1,000mAh and 2,790mAh, respectively, resulting in a total rated capacity of 3,790mAh. This suggests Samsung might market the device with a 3,900 or 4,000mAh battery. For context, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a total rated capacity of 3,591mAh, which is marketed as 3,700mAh.

While the upgrade may seem modest, we still hope it will improve battery life, particularly when combined with the expected processor upgrade to the more power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The FCC filing further reveals that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will support Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, 5GHz, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth. From previously leaked renders, we know that the phone’s design will largely resemble the Galaxy Z Flip 5 but with a more boxy, flat aesthetic reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 series.

While internal specifications for the Z Flip 6 are still under wraps, display sizes are rumored to remain unchanged from the previous model, with hopes for a less noticeable crease. Charging speeds are also expected to stay at 25W. The only real upgrade could be in the camera department, where the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is reported to feature a 50MP primary camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will debut alongside the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an upcoming Samsung Unpacked event slated to take place in July.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments