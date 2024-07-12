Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's first flip foldable to get Expert RAW support
- Samsung is bringing Expert RAW to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
- This is the first time the company has added support for Expert RAW to any of its Flip phones.
For hobbyists and experts who want to get the best shots possible out of their Galaxy phone, Samsung offers its advanced camera app called Expert RAW. However, not every Galaxy phone has support for the Expert RAW app. The Galaxy Z Flip line has long been one of the handsets that had been excluded, but that will change with the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
As the name suggests, Expert RAW is a camera app that’s built around taking photos in the RAW image format. These photos take up a lot more space than the JPEGs from the standard camera app, but in turn, provide a wider dynamic range for more detail in bright and dark areas of a photo. The app also provides numerous manual controls — like ISO, shutter speed, EV, and metering — to help users get the perfect shot.
For the first time, this app is making its way to Samsung’s flip-style foldable. According to @theonecid, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will support Expert RAW. The tipster also offers a few additional details.
Expert RAW
Z Flip6 image quality IMPROVEMENT• The exposure was intermittently overrepresented under certain conditions, so it was improved by adjusting the balance of tone/brightness/color.• In DNG, the part where details were intermittently lacking due to noise removal…— CID (@theonecid) July 12, 2024
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6 just launched a few days ago and is up for pre-order right now. If you were planning on picking one up and are interested in taking your photography game to the next level, then this is great news.
