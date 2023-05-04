Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display may be 720p, could bring new widgets

Ice Universe

TL;DR A leak suggests the Galaxy Z Flip’s cover screen could have a resolution of 720p.

It’s suggested that Samsung could give the Flip’s cover screen some new widgets and features.

Thanks to multiple leaks, we know that the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s design won’t just be a rehash of its predecessor. There will be some notable improvements, including a larger cover display. Outside of the size — rumored to be 3.4 inches — we didn’t know much about this display. But a leak has provided some new details about the screen.

Frequent tipster Ice Universe took to Twitter today to reveal some new information on the Flip 5’s external screen. According to the leaker, the display will have what is effectively a 720p resolution at 720 x 748.

Given the size of the screen, this should be more than enough to deliver a sharp picture. But in comparison to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra’s rumored 1056 x 1066 resolution, this may come as a bit of a disappointment.

Adding on to Ice Universe’s tweet, Max Jambor chimed in to say that Samsung will bring ” a lot [of] new features and widgets to the cover screen.” What widgets and features Jambor is alluding to is unknown.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover display has a handful of widgets, but the functionality is limited due to the size. With the larger screen on the Flip 5, Samsung should have an easier time creating new features and widgets for it. Hopefully, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will also have the ability to launch apps on the cover like the Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to do.

Comments