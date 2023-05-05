Galaxy Z Flip 5 could take this colorful trick from the original Z Flip

TL;DR A rumor suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen may match the color of the phone.

The frame surrounding the cover screen may also match the color of the phone.

The effect would be similar to what the original Galaxy Z Flip did with its 1.1-inch cover screen.

Over the last couple of months, we’ve seen a fair amount of leaks and rumors about the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Some of the most notable information has been about the cover screen’s size and features. Now a new rumor is telling us the cover display could borrow an idea from the original Flip.

By now, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Flip 5’s cover display. Based on what we know, it will allegedly be 3.4 inches, have a folder-shaped design, and have a resolution of 720p. But there may be one more surprise in store for us.

A tipster who goes by No name on Twitter put out an intriguing rumor about the color of the Flip 5’s cover screen. According to the tipster, both the cover screen and the frame surrounding it will match (or almost match) the color of the phone. For example, if the phone is purple, the screen will be purple too when it’s turned off.

If this is true, it sounds like Samsung is going back to its roots with the Flip. If you remember, the original Z Flip had a 1.1-inch cover display that could blend in with the rest of the phone.

All of the renders we’ve seen up to now have been black. And those renders have shown a black screen with a black frame. However, this is no guarantee that this rumor is true. As with any rumor, take this with a grain of salt.

