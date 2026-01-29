Samsung just gave Galaxy XR owners one more reason to never take off their headset

TL;DR Samsung has released a dedicated SmartThings app for Galaxy XR.

The app is missing a few features, including Map View.

One of the biggest concerns about the Galaxy XR before its launch was app support. While the Galaxy XR isn’t in as bad of a position as the Apple Vision Pro, this area could still use some improvement. To help fill out its offerings, Samsung has rolled out a new app for the headset.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Spotted by the folks over at SamMobile, the Galaxy XR now has a dedicated SmartThings app. The app is just like its mobile counterpart, but it has been optimized for extended reality (XR). With the rollout of this app, you can now control your smart home while wearing your Galaxy XR.

Unfortunately, there’s a caveat that comes with this rollout. According to the outlet, the SmartThings XR app is missing a few features compared to the other versions of the app. One of the most notable absences appears to be Map View. However, it’s possible that Samsung could add these missing features in a future update.

Regardless, it’s nice to see Samsung hasn’t forgotten the Galaxy XR and is continuing to support it. Hopefully, the company plans to port over even more of its apps to the headset soon.

Follow