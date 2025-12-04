Get the popcorn: Galaxy XR's 3D movie selection explodes with Google's help

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started adding more 3D movies to the Google TV app.

The app now has over 50 films to choose from.

Users have created a database that lists all of the known available 3D movies.

Among the various reasons to own a Samsung Galaxy XR headset, being able to immerse yourself in 3D media may be chief among them. While there are more than enough 180- and 360-degree videos on YouTube to keep you preoccupied, that’s not necessarily the case when it comes to 3D movies. However, that problem is being addressed with the help of Google.

Spotted by SamMobile, Galaxy XR owners on Reddit are reporting that Google has started adding 3D movies to the Google TV app. Previously, there were only 18 films to choose from, but the catalog has now expanded to over 50. Some of the currently available titles include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, No Time to Die, Wicked, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Men in Black 3, and How to Train Your Dragon.

Just like with other movies on the app, you’ll have the option to rent or buy these movies to begin watching them on your Galaxy XR headset. However, it’s unclear how much of this content is available in 4K and HDR. Just to note, these movies should also be compatible with other Android XR headsets when they become available.

It appears that there’s currently no way to search for 3D movies on the platform. Fortunately, users have banded together to create a crowdsourced database that lists all of the known movies that support 3D.

