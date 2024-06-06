Galaxy Watch Ultra leak teases brighter display and upgraded chipset

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR New rumored specs of Samsung’s two forthcoming smartwatches have leaked.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra will reportedly offer a brighter display and faster chipset but the same battery capacity as the Watch 5 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 7 is also tipped to gain several upgrades.

Samsung’s second Unpacked event of the year is fast approaching and will likely feature new foldables, a smart ring, and new smartwatches. There’s plenty of unconfirmed info, but a new set of leaked specs has painted a more vivid picture of what the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Galaxy Watch 7 could offer (h/t: Android Headlines).

Rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra specs

As the flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra reportedly packs a 47mm lens as its only option, matching the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro. Its controversial squared-circle body is reportedly made of titanium and houses a new five-core 3nm chipset that it shares with the Galaxy Watch 7.

Its display, which previous rumors have claimed measures 1.5 inches in diameter, could offer a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. That’ll work the 590mAh battery — the same capacity found in the Watch 5 Pro — pretty hard. The watch may pack 32GB of storage, a 10ATM water resistance rating, and a MIL-STD-810H durability badge.

Notably, the third button we spied on in previous leaks is referred to as the Quick Button, further suggesting that it’ll be user-programmable to trigger specific tasks quickly. The available colors may include Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Beige.

What about the Galaxy Watch 7? As for the Ultra’s understudy, the Galaxy Watch 7 is seemingly better equipped for smaller and medium-sized wrists with 40mm and 44mm body options. It trades titanium for an aluminum shell and 5ATM water resistance but also receives a MIL-STD-810H rating. Colorways could include green and cream.

Internally, it’s mostly consistent with the Ultra, including the chipset and storage capacity. It’ll reportedly feature the same battery capacity as the Galaxy Watch 6 line — 300mAh for the 40mm model and 425mAh for the 44mm alternative. Our Galaxy Watch 6 review saw us achieve just over a day’s battery life, but I’d expect slight gains from the more efficient chipset process.

Beyond these two premium wearables, Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Watch FE. Based on the latest rumors, the entry-level Wear OS watch may be a refreshed Galaxy Watch 4 with a bevy of new colorways.

While this latest leak answers many questions, we still don’t know much about Samsung’s forthcoming smartwatches. Pricing remains one of them. I’d expect the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s de facto replacement to fetch more than its $449 launch price. It’s also unclear whether the watch line will boast any new sensors or if the devices will gain Galaxy AI smarts at launch.

Expect concrete answers at Samsung’s launch event, tipped for July 10, 2024, in Paris.

