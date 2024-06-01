Samsung just bumped up the trade-in values for really old Galaxy Watches

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is offering up to $100 in trade-in credit for select older Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch models.

This credit can be applied towards the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung is phasing out support for Tizen OS, ultimately leading to the discontinuation of core services after May 2025

Samsung, a familiar name among top-tier smartwatches currently, is incentivizing owners of Tizen-powered Galaxy Watches to upgrade to the latest Wear OS models with an enhanced trade-in program. The company recently announced the gradual discontinuation of Tizen, meaning that the functionality of Tizen-based watches will diminish over time, ultimately leading to a complete end of support.

But, instead of leaving Tizen watch owners in the lurch, Samsung is offering a fantastic trade-in program to sweeten the deal. The company’s website is providing up to $100 in trade-in credit for its Tizen-based watches, including the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Watch Active 2. (h/t: 9to5Google)

This represents a substantial increase from the standard trade-in value of $5 for these older models, excluding the Galaxy Watch 3, which typically fetches a slightly higher amount. In essence, this promotion adds a $95 bonus to the trade-in value for most Tizen-based watches.

The trade-in credits can be applied towards the purchase of the Galaxy Watch 6 ($299.99 at Samsung), Galaxy Watch 6 Classic ($429 at Amazon), or even the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ($374 at Amazon).

Having switched to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung is now sunsetting its proprietary Tizen operating system. Support will be phased out gradually, with paid content sales ending in September 2024 and free content downloads stopping by May 2025.

For Tizen smartwatch users, this transition is a big deal. But with these boosted trade-in offers, it’s also an exciting opportunity to upgrade to Samsung’s latest and greatest.

