How to navigate using your Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung’s Wear OS smartwatches are getting more useful features as the platform matures. One of our favorites is Google Maps support directly on your wrist, allowing you to navigate your surroundings easily. But how do you use it? Below, we explain how to use your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 models to navigate your city.

How to enable location on the Galaxy Watch Before using the Galaxy Watch to navigate your town, you’ll need to enable its location feature.

Swipe up from your watch’s home screen, then tap the Settings icon. Scroll to Location, then tap on it. Toggle Location on. You can also improve accuracy by tapping Google Location Accuracy, then toggling on Improve Location Accuracy. This feature isn’t necessary and could increase battery drain, but it uses mobile networks and Wi-Fi networks to triangulate your position better.

How to use Google Maps on the Galaxy Watch Thanks to Wear OS, Google Maps now comes baked-in and ready to use on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 lines. There are three ways to select a destination from your wrist. We’ll cover them below.

Input a destination manually

Open Google Maps by swiping up from your watch’s home screen. Tap the Google Maps icon. Once in the app, tap on the microphone or keyboard icon. Depending on your choice, input a destination by talking to your watch or typing it in using the on-screen keyboard.

Tap the magnifying glass icon to initiate the search. If available, a list of options will now appear on the screen, complete with the distance from your current location and the physical address.

Tap on a destination and select the walking, cycling, or driving option as the mode of transport. Once you’ve tapped an option, a navigation screen will appear on your watch. This will also open Google Maps in navigation mode on your phone.

Scroll down on your watch screen for additional settings, a toggle to activate Vibrations, and the Show Map option to bring up the map on your wrist.

Select a favorite or recent destination Open Google Maps by swiping up from your watch’s home screen. Tap the Google Maps icon. Once in the app, scroll down to reveal a list of recent searches or favorite destinations in Google Maps. Tap on a destination and select the walking, cycling, or driving option as the mode of transport. Once you’ve tapped an option, a navigation screen will appear on your watch. This will also open Google Maps in navigation mode on your phone.

Use the Nearby option If you aren’t sure of where you’d like to go, you can highlight the type of place you wish to visit, be it a coffee shop, restaurant, or park. Open Google Maps by swiping up from your watch’s home screen. Tap the Google Maps icon. Once in the app, scroll down to the Nearby section. Here you’ll find a handful of options, including Restaurants, Groceries, Coffee, and More. Tap the latter to expand the options. Tapping on any of these will open a map with nearby restaurants, grocery stores, or coffee shops pinned around your current location.

Useful Google Maps tips and tricks

Andy Walker / Android Authority

There are several Google Maps tips and tricks to help bolster your Galaxy Watch navigation experience. Tap the blue map icon on Google Maps’ main screen to display a simple map showing your current location and surroundings. It’s handy if you’re wondering where you are and aren’t necessarily traveling to a new destination.

on Google Maps’ main screen to display a simple map showing your current location and surroundings. It’s handy if you’re wondering where you are and aren’t necessarily traveling to a new destination. Scroll down on the Google Maps main screen and tap Settings > Mirroring . This setting will mirror navigation details initiated on your phone to your watch if you’re walking, cycling, or driving.

. Prompt Google Assistant on your watch to start navigation to your destination. Ensure that you mention your method of travel after the prompt. For instance, “navigate to the city center driving” will boot Google Maps into driving mode.



Google Maps alternatives on the Galaxy Watch

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google Maps might not be for everyone, and that’s okay, but we feel it’s now the most powerful mapping solution available on Wear OS devices. For those who can’t wait or want something a little more tailored to their tastes, you can try the below mapping and navigation apps to improve your Galaxy Watch navigation experience: Citymapper: This is an excellent alternative for those living in select North America and Europe cities. The app provides more detailed public transport information than Google Maps, so it’s a better bet if you aren’t walking, driving, or cycling to a new destination. You can only prompt Citymapper to take you home or take you to work from the watch. You’ll need to initiate navigation to a different destination via your phone.

Komoot: Planning an off-road adventure? Komoot may supersede Google Maps for those navigating hiking trails, mountain bike routes, and trail running paths.

FAQs

If I start Google Maps navigation on my phone, can I follow directions on my watch? Yes, if you start navigation on your phone you can follow directions on your Galaxy Watch. We find this easier than searching for destinations on the watch itself.

If I close navigation on my watch, will it stop navigation on my phone? Yes. If you stop navigation on your watch, Google Maps will close navigation on your phone, and vice versa.

Does Google Maps on the Galaxy Watch have offline maps support? No, not yet. Google has noted that it is working on bringing offline maps support to Wear OS watches.

Do I need my phone to use Google Maps navigation on my watch? Google rolled out phone-free Google Maps navigation support for LTE-supported Wear OS devices in January 2023. This means you no longer need your phone to access Google Maps on your watch.

