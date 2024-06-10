Samsung might not wait for Unpacked to launch the Galaxy Watch FE

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could launch the Galaxy Watch FE before its rumored July 10 Unpacked event.

According to a reliable tipster and an early Amazon Italy listing, the watch could debut on June 24.

The listing also suggests a €199 price.

Samsung is tipped to launch several new devices on July 10, including new foldables and wearables. However, the company may not wait as long to debut its next budget smartwatch.

According to tipster Arsene Lupin, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE could debut as early as June 24, not at the rumored July Unpacked event in Paris. This earlier launch date would give it a two-week head start over the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Notably, there’s evidence to support this claim. An Amazon Italy listing spotted by YTECHB also indicates a June 24 shipping date and a €199 launch price for the 40mm version. That’s cheaper than another Italian retailer’s early listing offering the watch for €219.

We don’t yet have US pricing, but a $199 list price seems reasonable. However, that would bring the watch close to the Galaxy Watch 6’s current offer price. It’s unclear how Samsung will manage this to prevent the Watch FE from being cannibalized by its 2023 sibling.

The Galaxy Watch FE would be the first watch to receive the Fan Edition treatment, a program usually reserved for Samsung’s smartphones utilizing older designs but offering flagship-level features. Based on initial details, the watch appears to be based on the Galaxy Watch 4, packed with the same chipset, battery life, and design as Samsung’s 2021 wearable.

