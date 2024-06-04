Massive Galaxy Watch FE leak leaves little to the imagination

Sudhanshu Ambhore

Last month, a mysterious Galaxy smartwatch hit the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with the model number SM-R861. It was believed that this device could be the rumored Galaxy Watch FE. Now, multiple leaks have emerged, revealing a plethora of details about the affordable Galaxy Watch variant.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sudhanshu Ambhore shared a collection of images showing the Galaxy Watch FE in three colorways: light blue, pink, and black. Based on the renders, it appears that the Galaxy Watch FE sports a similar design to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Along with the images, the tipster revealed that the smartwatch could feature an Exynos W920 chip, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, a 247mAh battery (30-hour battery life), and a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display. It’s also said to ship with One UI Watch 5.0 and be compatible with Android 11 or higher.

Meanwhile, tipster Arsene Lupin provided a leak that shows that Samsung will run a promotion for the device. According to Google Translate, the promotion says, “Recieve a Galaxy Watch FE with the purchase of a Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, or S24 Ultra associated with an Orange or VOO subscription.” It appears the promotion is scheduled to run starting today and ending on June 30, 2024.

The tipster claims that the smartwatch will cost €199. However, an Italian retailer appears to have already put up a listing for the device. According to the site, the device is being sold for €219. The retailer doesn’t provide much information other than it weighs 26g, has GPS tracking, and is compatible with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

It’s unknown when Samsung will roll the device out. But it sounds like it will be very soon.

