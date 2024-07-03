Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra designs confirmed through major certification

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have passed through China’s 3C certification service.

The documents have confirmed the designs of both devices, in addition to battery specs.

There’s very little that we don’t know about Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra have both leaked in full, from images to specifications, but we haven’t yet spotted shots in an official capacity. Now, a new major certification service has confirmed the watches’ final designs.

Both devices recently received their stamps from China’s 3C (h/t: ITHome), and the related documents confirmed various details of both devices.

Notably, the certification included images of both Galaxy Watch models, confirming that the Ultra will have a rugged, squared-circle design with a more technical strap and a Galaxy Watch 7 that mostly resembles its older siblings. You can pore over both below.

The documents also confirmed the Ultra’s 590mAh battery, compatibility with LTE networks, and eSIM support. The Galaxy Watch 7, meanwhile, packs a 417mAh battery and supports LTE and eSIM functionality in its Chinese guise. There are some slight differences here compared to the global model, which is said to include a 425mAh battery in the 44mm model and 300mAh in the 40mm.

Both watches, alongside the Galaxy Ring and Samsung’s new foldables, are expected to launch globally in Paris on July 10.

