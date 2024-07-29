Samsung's got a fix in the works for your Galaxy Watch 7's pathetic battery life

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Ever have that sinking suspicion that your brand-new gadget isn’t working right? Were your expectations just too high, or did the manufacturer really drop the ball? That’s a question that’s been bouncing around the heads of new Galaxy Watch 7 owners, as many found that their new smartwatches weren’t lasting nearly as long on a charge as they’d anticipated. Well, we’ve got some good news for you — this isn’t all in your head — and Samsung’s putting together a solution.

We’ve been spotting reports all over the place from shoppers who had just received their new Galaxy Watch 7 and were underwhelmed by its battery endurance. Last week, we found so many of these over on Reddit that we wanted to extend the question to our readers, as well, and put together a poll asking about your experiences with the Galaxy Watch 7’s battery life. And sure enough, the majority of respondents report dissatisfaction:

Have you noticed any battery life issues with your Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?

That’s a refrain being repeated over on South Korea’s Samsung community forums (via Android Police), but this time, a Samsung representative popped up with a promising response. The community monitor reports that Samsung isn’t just aware of these reports, but has already identified the issue responsible for the smartwatch’s battery draining at an accelerated rate.

Better still, the representative says that a software update to remedy this situation will be on its way out to users soon. That’s exactly the sort of thing Galaxy Watch 7 owners have been hoping to hear, although we’d recommend keeping your expectations in line. First, consider the source of this information — while an official forum rep is a voice worth listening to, it’s also not quite as formal a statement from Samsung as it could be, and especially when it comes to that “soon” part of it, we wouldn’t necessarily start holding our breath.

Then there’s the actual impact any fix could hope to deliver, and while we’d certainly expect Samsung to get the Galaxy Watch 7 consuming less than 10% of its battery an hour, maybe don’t come into this update expecting endurance to jump up to two days or more.

Still, all things considered — great news from Samsung. Getting a product out the door without a battery-draining problem like this would have been even better, but if the company really can deliver a speedy, effective fix — we’ll take what we can get.

